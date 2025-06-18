Arizona Metals Announces Adjournment of Annual and Special Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") announces that its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") of the Company, was convened as scheduled on June 18, 2025, and adjourned until June 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the same virtual venue. The next proxy voting cut-off deadline will be 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Details to access the Meeting for those Shareholders who wish to attend and participate at the Meeting remain the same and are reproduced below.

The Chair adjourned the Meeting in an effort to encourage greater Shareholder participation at the Meeting. By the original proxy cutoff time the Company had received proxies from shareholders representing less than half of its outstanding shares, and a number of Shareholders have contacted the Company citing delays in meeting the voting cut-off deadline for the Meeting or issues with voting of their shares online. The board of directors of the Company has decided that it is in the best interest of the Company and its Shareholders to postpone the Meeting to allow for a broader level of participation by Shareholders to ensure good corporate governance.

YOUR VOTE CONTINUES TO BE IMPORTANT – IF YOU HAVE NOT DONE SO, PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is 11:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Meeting Details

Shareholders of record as of May 20, 2025, will continue to have the right to vote at the Meeting. The Company encourages all shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting, in accordance with the instructions provided in the previously distributed proxy materials. Any shareholders who previously voted online or by phone or submitted proxies that were accepted by the Chair of the Meeting do not need to take any further action (unless they wish to change their vote) as those proxies remain valid for use at the Meeting on June 26, 2025.

The Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) and will continue to be held in a virtual only format which will be conducted via live audio webcast available online using at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1826. At this website, shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting, submit questions and vote their shares while the Meeting is being held.

For complete details and access to all relevant documents related to the Meeting, please visit https://arizonametalscorp.com/investors/corporate-filings/ or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

HOW TO VOTE

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting via the internet or telephone using the control number found on the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously mailed by the Company. To ensure that their vote is counted, shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).



REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

Shares held in your own name, represented by a physical certificate or DRS. Shares held with a broker, bank, or other institution. institution. INTERNET www.voteproxyonline.com www.proxyvote.com FAX Fax to TSX Trust at +1-416-595-9593 Call or fax to the number listed on your Voting Instruction Form. MAIL Return the Form of Proxy in the postage-page envelope provided by mail. Return the Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided by mail.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Project in Yavapai County, which is located on 1669 acres of patented and BLM mining claims and 193 acres of private land that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Mine Project was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulphide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company)

The Kay Project's historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Project is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Project, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. The Sugarloaf Peak Project is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona: Report for Westworld Inc.)

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Project was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release is David Smith, CPG, VP of Exploration of the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the holding of the timing of the adjourned Meeting. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: Morgan Knowles, Vice President of Investor Relations, (647) 202-3904, [email protected]; or Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, [email protected], www.arizonametalscorp.com , https://x.com/ArizonaCorp