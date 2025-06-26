Arizona Metals Corp Announces Results of 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") today announced the voting results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company convened and adjourned on June 18, 2025 and concluded today (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

The results of the vote in respect of the election of directors of the Company is set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Jacques Perron 46,452,442 85.19 % 8,075,346 14.81 % Duncan Middlemiss 45,242,686 82.97 % 9,285,102 17.03 % Rosa Maria Rojas Espinoza 18,951,000 34.76 % 35,576,788 65.25 % Katherine Arnold 19,605,276 35.96 % 34,922,512 64.05 % Mike Pilmer 18,757,138 34.40 % 35,770,650 65.60 % Breanne Beh 44,964,449 82.46 % 9,563,339 17.54 %

Although they did not receive a majority of votes cast for their respective re-elections, Mr. Pilmer, Ms. Arnold and Ms. Rojas Espinoza have each graciously agreed to continue to act as members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), and Mr. Pilmer has agreed to continue in his role as Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board, in order to facilitate a seamless and orderly transition, in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act.

In addition to voting on the election of directors, at the Meeting shareholders also re-appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company, and approved the resolution adopting the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan.

A total of 70,196,756 shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 51.18% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding as at the record date for the Meeting.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the notice of meeting and accompanying management information circular filed in respect of the Meeting and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Project in Yavapai County, which is located on 1669 acres of patented and BLM mining claims and 193 acres of private land that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Mine Project was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulphide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company)

The Kay Project's historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Project is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Project, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. The Sugarloaf Peak Project is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona: Report for Westworld Inc.)

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Project was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release is David Smith, CPG, VP of Exploration of the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding directors remaining on the Board for a transitionary period and the appointment of one or more successor directors prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

