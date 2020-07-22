Aritzia Wraps Up Gifting 100,000 Healthcare Heroes With Community™ Relief Clothing Packages

Over the past three months, 100,000 licensed doctors, nurses, health care aides and respiratory therapists caring for COVID-19 patients in hospitals, assessment centres or long-term care homes have been gifted Community™ Relief Packages.

"When the pandemic began, our goal was to do something that our frontline healthcare heroes truly needed. As a fashion company, providing custom clothing to help prevent the spread of the virus, was something we knew we could help with" said Brian Hill, Aritzia founder and CEO. "The positive response has been overwhelming and we're grateful from the bottom of our Aritzia Hearts for our health care heroes' unwavering commitment and tireless efforts."

Loyal Aritzia customers also helped extend the gifting program by purchasing their own Community™ Sponsor custom clothing package on aritzia.com, where every customer package purchased funded the gifting of additional clothing packages to healthcare heroes.

While the online gifting of Community™ Relief Packages has now finished, Aritzia continues its efforts to support both frontline healthcare workers in the face of the virus. A limited number of exclusive Community™ Sponsor clothing packages remain available for purchase at aritizia.com, with each package generating more gifting packages to frontline healthcare workers.

In addition, Aritzia has designed custom reusable protective face masks for the general public as COVID-19 protective measures evolve and demand grows. Late last week Aritzia launched a branded Community™ Adjustable Face Mask, which has quickly become popular among clients. The mask, which retails for $10, is made with breathable cotton poplin or linen, comes in myriad colors and is adjustable to comfortably fit the face's natural contours.

The Community™ Care Program is an extension of Aritzia's overall commitment to organizations that help women and girls succeed at work and in life. Aritzia does so through three pillars of impact: poverty alleviation, mentorship and job readiness. To-date, Aritzia has contributed more than $32 million in product donations, financial support and volunteer hours to non-profits and Aritzia Community™ partners that share its values. This has positively impacted more than 325,000 women. For additional details on Aritzia's giving program visit https://www.aritzia.com/en/aritzia/corporate-responsibility/sustainability-communities.html.

Aritzia is proud to have built a multiple year partnership with Good360. Good360 has managed Aritzia's seasonal product donation program in the United States since 2018, including the recent gifting of frontline healthcare custom clothing packages. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands with a depth of design and quality that provides compelling value. Each of our exclusive brands has its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia now has more than 95 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

