Aritzia Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

"Our strong performance in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 underscores the progress we've made across key areas of our business. We delivered a 12% increase in net revenue compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2024, as we drove accelerated momentum in eCommerce and executed on our real estate expansion strategy, including the opening of two brand-propelling flagships, one in SoHo and one on Michigan Avenue. We are particularly pleased with the outstanding performance of our business in the United States where net revenue increased 24%, illustrating the strength of the Aritzia brand and growing affinity for our Everyday Luxury offering. We also continued to meaningfully improve our Adjusted EBITDA margin, with a focus on regaining our historical levels in the high-teens," said Jennifer Wong, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our momentum has continued into the fourth quarter, as a strong inventory position and positive client response to our Winter assortment helped drive record-breaking sales over the holiday period. Looking to the future, we remain steadfast in advancing our key growth levers. We have several initiatives underway to help fuel an ongoing acceleration in eCommerce trends, as well as another exciting pipeline of boutiques planned for the next fiscal year. We still have a long runway for growth in the United States and remain confident that our plans for the business will generate long-term profitable growth," concluded Ms. Wong.

Third Quarter Highlights

For Q3 2025, compared to Q3 20241:

Net revenue increased 11.5% to $728.7 million , with comparable sales 2 growth of 6.6%

increased 11.5% to , with comparable sales growth of 6.6% United States net revenue increased 23.6% to $403.7 million , comprising 55.4% of net revenue

increased 23.6% to , comprising 55.4% of net revenue Retail net revenue increased 10.3% to $486.6 million

increased 10.3% to eCommerce net revenue increased 14.0% to $242.1 million , comprising 33.2% of net revenue

increased 14.0% to , comprising 33.2% of net revenue Gross profit margin 2 increased 430 bps to 45.8% from 41.5%

increased 430 bps to 45.8% from 41.5% Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased 90 bps to 29.6% from 28.7%

as a percentage of net revenue increased 90 bps to 29.6% from 28.7% Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased 48.7% to $136.4 million . Adjusted EBITDA 2 as a percentage of net revenue increased 470 bps to 18.7% from 14.0%

increased 48.7% to . as a percentage of net revenue increased 470 bps to 18.7% from 14.0% Net income increased 71.9% to $74.1 million , or 10.2% as a percentage of net revenue. Net income per diluted share was $0.63 per share, compared to $0.38 per share

increased 71.9% to , or 10.2% as a percentage of net revenue. was per share, compared to per share Adjusted Net Income2 increased 57.5% to $83.0 million . Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share2 was $0.71 per share, compared to $0.47 per share

___________ 1 All references in this press release to "Q3 2025" are to our 13-week period ended December 1, 2024, to "YTD 2025" are to our 39-week period ended December 1, 2024, to "Q3 2024" are to our 13-week period ended November 26, 2023, to "YTD 2024" are to our 39-week period ended November 26, 2023, to "Fiscal 2024" are to our 53-week period ended March 3, 2024, to "Fiscal 2025" are to our 52-week period ending March 2, 2025, to "Fiscal 2026" are to our 52-week period ending March 1, 2026, and to "Fiscal 2027" are to our 52-week period ending February 28, 2027. 2 Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures or supplementary financial measures. See "Comparable Sales, "Non-IFRS Measures and Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Financial Information".

Third Quarter Results Compared to Q3 2024

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless

otherwise noted) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change



% of net

revenue

% of net

revenue % % pts Retail net revenue $ 486,559 66.8 % $ 441,056 67.5 % 10.3 %

eCommerce net revenue 242,142 33.2 % 212,468 32.5 % 14.0 %

Net revenue $ 728,701 100.0 % $ 653,524 100.0 % 11.5 %















Gross profit $ 333,485 45.8 % $ 270,937 41.5 % 23.1 % 4.3 %













Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") $ 215,649 29.6 % $ 187,373 28.7 % 15.1 % 0.9 %













Net income $ 74,068 10.2 % $ 43,093 6.6 % 71.9 % 3.6 %













Net income per diluted share $ 0.63

$ 0.38

65.8 %















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 136,428 18.7 % $ 91,763 14.0 % 48.7 % 4.7 %













Adjusted Net Income2 $ 83,000 11.4 % $ 52,701 8.1 % 57.5 % 3.3 %













Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share2 $ 0.71

$ 0.47

51.1 %



Net revenue increased 11.5% to $728.7 million, compared to $653.5 million in Q3 2024. Comparable sales2 grew 6.6%, as all channels and all geographies comped positively. Trends accelerated sequentially each month of the quarter. Net revenue growth in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 was impacted by the following two factors which contributed approximately $25 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024:

The Digital Archive Sale, which did not reoccur this year, contributed approximately $15 million to eCommerce net revenue in Q3 2024, with $9 million impacting the United States and $6 million impacting Canada .

to eCommerce net revenue in Q3 2024, with impacting and impacting . The Company's annual warehouse sale, which shifted into the second quarter in Fiscal 2025 compared to the third quarter in Fiscal 2024, accounted for approximately $10 million in retail net revenue in Canada in the third quarter in Fiscal 2024.

In the United States, net revenue increased 23.6% to $403.7 million, compared to $326.6 million in Q3 2024. This was primarily driven by further acceleration in eCommerce growth and the Company's real estate expansion strategy. Net revenue in Canada decreased 0.6% to $325.0 million, compared to $326.9 million in Q3 2024. The decline in revenue growth in Canada was driven by the shift of the annual warehouse sale and the occurrence of the Digital Archive Sale in Q3 2024.

Retail n et revenue increased 10.3% to $486.6 million , compared to $441.1 million in Q3 2024. In addition to a positive response to the Company's Fall and Winter product, the increase was primarily driven by strong performance of the Company's new and repositioned boutiques. Comparable sales growth in existing boutiques was positive. In the last 12 months, the Company opened 11 new boutiques and repositioned three boutiques. Boutique count 3 at the end of Q3 2025 totaled 127 compared to 117 boutiques at the end of Q3 2024.

increased 10.3% to , compared to in Q3 2024. In addition to a positive response to the Company's Fall and Winter product, the increase was primarily driven by strong performance of the Company's new and repositioned boutiques. Comparable sales growth in existing boutiques was positive. In the last 12 months, the Company opened 11 new boutiques and repositioned three boutiques. Boutique count at the end of Q3 2025 totaled 127 compared to 117 boutiques at the end of Q3 2024. eCommerce net revenue increased 14.0% to $242.1 million , compared to $212.5 million in Q3 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a positive response to the Company's Fall and Winter product as well as the Company's investment in digital marketing which fueled strong traffic growth, particularly in the United States .

____________ 3 There were four Reigning Champ boutiques as at December 1, 2024 and November 26, 2023 which are excluded from the boutique count. There was one Aritzia boutique closure in Fiscal 2024.

Gross profit increased 23.1% to $333.5 million, compared to $270.9 million in Q3 2024. Gross profit margin2 was 45.8%, compared to 41.5% in Q3 2024. The increase in gross profit margin of approximately 430 bps was primarily driven by IMU improvements, lower markdowns, lower warehousing costs and savings from the Company's smart spending initiative, partially offset by higher freight costs.

SG&A expenses increased 15.1% to $215.6 million, compared to $187.4 million in Q3 2024. SG&A expenses were 29.6% of net revenue, compared to 28.7% in Q3 2024. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by variable selling costs associated with the increase in net revenue, as well as investments in digital marketing, flagship locations, infrastructure projects and technology initiatives.

Net income was $74.1 million, an increase of 71.9% compared to $43.1 million in Q3 2024, primarily attributable to the factors described above as well as an increase in other income due to unrealized foreign exchange gains. Net income per diluted share was $0.63 per share, an increase of 65.8% compared to $0.38 per share in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $136.4 million or 18.7% of net revenue, an increase of 48.7% compared to $91.8 million or 14.0% of net revenue in Q3 2024.

Adjusted Net Income2 was $83.0 million, an increase of 57.5% compared to $52.7 million in Q3 2024. Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share2 was $0.71 per share, an increase of 51.1% compared to $0.47 per share in Q3 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $207.0 million, compared to $140.8 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Inventory at the end of Q3 2025 was $462.0 million, an increase of 16.4%, compared to $397.0 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)2 were $81.9 million, compared to $41.4 million in Q3 2024. The capital cash expenditures primarily consist of capital investments in new and repositioned boutiques.

YTD 2025 Compared to YTD 2024

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless

otherwise noted) YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change



% of net

revenue

% of net

revenue % % pts Retail net revenue $ 1,270,023 68.9 % $ 1,130,640 68.5 % 12.3 %

eCommerce net revenue 572,971 31.1 % 519,740 31.5 % 10.2 %

Net revenue $ 1,842,994 100.0 % $ 1,650,380 100.0 % 11.7 %















Gross profit $ 800,515 43.4 % $ 637,734 38.6 % 25.5 % 4.8 %













SG&A $ 591,441 32.1 % $ 511,948 31.0 % 15.5 % 1.1 %













Net income $ 108,148 5.9 % $ 54,573 3.3 % 98.2 % 2.6 %













Net income per diluted share $ 0.93

$ 0.48

93.8 %















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 245,472 13.3 % $ 144,511 8.8 % 69.9 % 4.5 %













Adjusted Net Income2 $ 132,524 7.2 % $ 67,334 4.1 % 96.8 % 3.1 %













Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share2 $ 1.14

$ 0.59

93.2 %

















Net revenue increased 11.7% to $1.8 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in YTD 2024. Comparable sales2 growth was 5.3%. Results continue to be driven by performance in the United States, where net revenue increased 20.6% to $1.0 billion, compared to $857.4 million in YTD 2024. Net revenue in Canada increased 2.0% to $809.2 million, compared to $793.0 million in YTD 2024.

Retail net revenue increased 12.3% to $1.3 billion , compared to $1.1 billion in YTD 2024. The increase in net revenue was primarily driven by strong performance of the Company's new and repositioned boutiques, as well as positive comparable sales growth in its existing boutiques.

increased 12.3% to , compared to in YTD 2024. The increase in net revenue was primarily driven by strong performance of the Company's new and repositioned boutiques, as well as positive comparable sales growth in its existing boutiques. eCommerce net revenue increased 10.2% to $573.0 million , compared to $519.7 million in YTD 2024. The increase was primarily driven by inventory optimization and traffic growth in the United States , fueled by the Company's investments in digital marketing.

Gross profit increased 25.5% to $800.5 million, compared to $637.7 million in YTD 2024. Gross profit margin2 was 43.4% compared to 38.6% in YTD 2024. The increase in gross profit margin of approximately 480 bps was primarily driven by lower markdowns, IMU improvements and lower warehousing costs and savings from the Company's smart spending initiative, partially offset by higher freight costs.

SG&A expenses increased 15.5% to $591.4 million, compared to $511.9 million in YTD 2024. SG&A expenses were 32.1% of net revenue compared to 31.0% in YTD 2024. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by investments in digital marketing to protect and propel the Aritzia brand, as well as investments in infrastructure projects and technology initiatives to support the Company's growth.

Net income was $108.1 million, an increase of 98.2% compared to $54.6 million in YTD 2024, primarily attributable to the factors described above as well as an increase in other income, partially offset by an increase in stock-based compensation expense mainly due to the effect of mark-to-market changes. Net income per diluted share was $0.93, an increase of 93.8%, compared to $0.48 per share in YTD 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $245.5 million, or 13.3% of net revenue, an increase of 69.9%, compared to $144.5 million, or 8.8% of net revenue in YTD 2024.

Adjusted Net Income2 was $132.5 million, an increase of 96.8%, compared to $67.3 million in YTD 2024. Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share2 was $1.14, an increase of 93.2%, compared to $0.59 in YTD 2024.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)2 were $187.2 million, compared to $113.6 million in YTD 2024. The capital cash expenditures primarily consist of capital investments in new and repositioned boutiques.

Outlook

Aritzia expects the following for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025:

Based on quarter-to-date trends, Aritzia expects net revenue in the range of $830 million to $850 million. This represents growth of approximately 22% to 25% or growth of approximately 28% to 31% excluding the 53rd week in the fourth quarter last year.

The Company expects gross profit margin to increase approximately 400 bps and SG&A as a percentage of net revenue to decrease approximately 100 bps to 200 bps for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Aritzia expects the following for Fiscal 2025:

Net revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion 4 , representing growth of approximately 15% from Fiscal 2024 (excluding the 53rd week in Fiscal 2024, this represents growth of approximately 16% to 17%). This includes the contribution from retail expansion with 12 new boutiques 5 and 3 boutique repositions 5 . All expected openings are in the United States . Ten new boutiques and three boutique repositions have already opened year-to-date.

to , representing growth of approximately 15% from Fiscal 2024 (excluding the 53rd week in Fiscal 2024, this represents growth of approximately 16% to 17%). This includes the contribution from retail expansion with 12 new boutiques and 3 boutique repositions . All expected openings are in . Ten new boutiques and three boutique repositions have already opened year-to-date. Gross profit margin to increase approximately 450 bps compared to Fiscal 2024, reflecting IMU improvements, lower warehousing costs, lower markdowns and savings from the Company's smart spending initiative, partially offset by higher freight costs.

SG&A as a percentage of net revenue to be approximately flat to up 50 bps compared to Fiscal 2024, driven by investments in digital marketing to protect and propel the Aritzia brand, as well as investments in key strategic initiatives to drive the Company's growth.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue to increase approximately 400 bps to 450 bps.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives) 2 of approximately $230 million . This includes approximately $190 million related to investments in new and repositioned boutiques expected to open in Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2026, as well as $40 million primarily related to the Company's distribution centre network and technology investments.

of approximately . This includes approximately related to investments in new and repositioned boutiques expected to open in Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2026, as well as primarily related to the Company's distribution centre network and technology investments. Depreciation and amortization of approximately $80 million .

The foregoing outlook is based on management's current strategies and may be considered forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such outlook is based on estimates and assumptions made by management regarding, among other things, general economic and geopolitical conditions and the competitive environment. This outlook is intended to provide readers management's projections for the Company as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from this outlook and that the information in the outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes. See also the "Forward-Looking Information" section of this press release and the "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" sections of our Management's Discussion & Analysis for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 dated January 9, 2025 (the "Q3 2025 MD&A"), for Fiscal 2024 dated May 2, 2024 (the "Fiscal 2024 MD&A") and the Company's annual information form for Fiscal 2024 dated May 2, 2024 (the "Fiscal 2024 AIF").

In addition, a discussion of the Company's long-term financial plan is contained in the Company's press release dated October 27, 2022, "Aritzia Presents its Fiscal 2027 Strategic and Financial Plan, Powering Stronger". This press release is available on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com and on our website at investors.aritzia.com.

____________ 4 Compared to the Company's previous outlook for net revenue of $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11% 5 Compared to the Company's previous outlook of 12 to 13 new boutiques and 3 to 4 boutique repositions

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

On January 18, 2024, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") had accepted its notice of intention to proceed with an NCIB ("2024 NCIB") to repurchase and cancel up to 3,515,740 of its subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 5% of the public float of 70,314,808 subordinate voting shares, during the 12-month period commencing January 22, 2024 and ending January 21, 2025.

On February 21, 2024, the Company announced it had entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker for the purpose of permitting the Company to purchase its subordinate voting shares under the 2024 NCIB during predetermined blackout periods. The Company plans to file a notice of intention with the TSX to renew its NCIB in January 2025 and enter into an ASPP thereafter.

Between January 22, 2024 and January 8, 2025, 134,200 subordinate voting shares were repurchased for cancellation at an average price of $44.00 per subordinate voting share for total cash consideration of $5.9 million (including commissions) under the 2024 NCIB.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate, please dial 1-844-763-8274 (North America toll-free) or 1-647-484-8814 (Toronto and overseas long-distance). The call is also accessible via webcast at https://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/ . A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the access code 5238527. An archive of the webcast will be available on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 125+ boutiques throughout North America — for everyone, everywhere.

Our Approach

Aritzia means style, not trend, and quality over everything. We treat each in-house label as its own atelier, united by premium fabrics, meticulous construction and an of-the-moment point of view. We handpick fabrics from the world's best mills for their feel, function and ability to last. We obsess over proportion, fit and that just-right silhouette. From hand-painted prints to the art of pocket placement, our innovative design studio considers and reconsiders each detail to create essentials you'll reach for again, and again, and again.

Everyday Luxury. To Elevate Your World.™

Comparable Sales

Comparable sales is a retail industry metric used to explain our total combined revenue growth (decline) (in absolute dollars or percentage terms) in eCommerce and established boutiques.

Non-IFRS Measures and Retail Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures and certain retail industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted Net Income"; non-IFRS ratios including "Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share", "Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue", and "Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of net revenue"; and capital management measures including "capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)" and "free cash flow." This press release also makes reference to "gross profit margin" and "comparable sales" which are commonly used operating metrics in the retail industry but may be calculated differently by other retailers. Gross profit margin and comparable sales are considered supplementary financial measures under applicable securities laws. These non-IFRS measures and retail industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures and retail industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures and retail industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. Certain information about non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures is found in the Q3 2025 MD&A and is incorporated by reference. This information is found in the sections entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business", "Non-IFRS Measures and Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Financial Information" of the Q3 2025 MD&A which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Reconciliations for each non-IFRS financial measure can be found in this press release under the heading "Selected Financial Information".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this document may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, but instead, provide insights regarding management's current expectations and plans and allows investors and others to better understand the Company's anticipated business strategy, financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements are based on information, assumptions and beliefs that are current, reasonable, and complete, such information is necessarily subject to a number of business, economic, competitive and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information.

Specific forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to:

our Fiscal 2027 strategic and financial plan and anticipated results therefrom,

our fourth quarter Fiscal 2025 financial outlook, including our expected outlook for net revenue and related impacts, gross profit margin, and SG&A as a percentage of net revenue,

our full Fiscal 2025 financial outlook, including our expected outlook for net revenue, new and repositioned boutiques and timing of openings, gross profit margin, SG&A as a percentage of net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives) and the composition thereof, and depreciation and amortization,

our focus on advancing our key growth levers,

future strategic initiatives and the anticipated eCommerce trends resulting therefrom,

our pipeline of boutiques planned for Fiscal 2026,

our expectations with respect to future growth in the United States and our ability to generate long-term profitable growth, and

and our ability to generate long-term profitable growth, and our potential future purchases of subordinate voting shares pursuant to the 2024 NCIB and our potential renewal thereof and entry into an ASPP thereafter.

Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, intentions, prospects, opportunities or other characterizations of future events or developments or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or positive or negative variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur", "continue", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Examples of material estimates and assumptions and beliefs made by management in preparing such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to:

anticipated growth across our retail and eCommerce channels,

anticipated growth in the United States and Canada ,

and , general economic and geopolitical conditions, including no unforeseen changes to applicable duties, tariffs and trade restrictions,

changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards,

our competitive position in our industry,

our ability to keep pace with changing consumer preferences,

no public health related restrictions impacting client shopping patterns or incremental direct costs related to health and safety measures,

our future financial outlook,

our ability to drive ongoing development and innovation of our exclusive brands and product categories,

our ability to realize our eCommerce 2.0 strategy and optimize our omni-channel capabilities,

our expectations for optimized inventory composition,

our ability to recruit and retain exceptional talent,

our expectations regarding new boutique openings, repositioning of existing boutiques, and the timing thereof, and growth of our boutique network and annual square footage,

our ability to mitigate business disruptions, including our sourcing and production activities,

our expectations for capital expenditures,

our ability to generate positive cash flow,

anticipated run rate savings from our smart spending initiative,

availability of sufficient liquidity,

warehousing costs and expedited freight costs, and

currency exchange and interest rates.

In addition to the assumptions noted above, specific assumptions in support of our Fiscal 2025 outlook include:

macroeconomic uncertainty,

improved product assortment mix,

anticipated benefits from product margin improvements including IMU improvements and lower markdowns,

our approach and expectations with respect to our real estate expansion strategy, including boutique payback period expectations and timing of openings, that our planned boutique openings and repositions will proceed as anticipated and on-time,

anticipated total square footage growth of our boutiques,

infrastructure investments including our new distribution centre in Delta, British Columbia , new and repositioned flagship boutiques, expanded support office space, and eCommerce technology to drive eCommerce 2.0,

, new and repositioned flagship boutiques, expanded support office space, and eCommerce technology to drive eCommerce 2.0, cost efficiencies, including estimated annualized run rate savings of approximately $60 million from our smart spending initiative,

from our smart spending initiative, subsiding transitory cost pressures, including pre-opening lease amortization for our new distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area and flagship boutiques, and warehouse costs related to inventory management, and

and flagship boutiques, and warehouse costs related to inventory management, and foreign exchange rates for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025: USD:CAD = 1.42.

Given the current challenging operating environment, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the macroeconomic impacts on Aritzia's business, operations, labour force, supply chain performance and growth strategies; (b) Aritzia's ability to mitigate such impacts, including ongoing measures to enhance short-term liquidity, contain costs and safeguard the business; (c) general economic conditions and impacts to consumer discretionary spending and shopping habits (including impacts from changes to interest rate environments); (d) credit, market, currency, commodity market, inflation, interest rates, global supply chains, operational, and liquidity risks generally; (e) geopolitical events including no unforeseen changes in applicable duties, tariffs and trade restrictions; (f) public health related limitations or restrictions that may be placed on servicing our clients or the duration of any such limitations or restrictions; and (g) other risks inherent to Aritzia's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Many factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Q3 2025 MD&A and Fiscal 2024 MD&A, and the Company's Fiscal 2024 AIF which are incorporated by reference into this document. A copy of the Q3 2025 MD&A, the Fiscal 2024 MD&A and the Fiscal 2024 AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. We operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks often emerge. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor assess the impact of all risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this document represents our expectations as of the date of this document (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Selected Financial Information

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024



% of net

revenue

% of net

revenue

% of net

revenue

% of net

revenue Net revenue $ 728,701 100.0 % $ 653,524 100.0 % $ 1,842,994 100.0 % $ 1,650,380 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 395,216 54.2 % 382,587 58.5 % 1,042,479 56.6 % 1,012,646 61.4 %

















Gross profit 333,485 45.8 % 270,937 41.5 % 800,515 43.4 % 637,734 38.6 %

















Selling, general and administrative 215,649 29.6 % 187,373 28.7 % 591,441 32.1 % 511,948 31.0 % Stock-based compensation expense 10,244 1.4 % 9,449 1.4 % 30,997 1.7 % 16,428 1.0 %

















Income from operations 107,592 14.8 % 74,115 11.3 % 178,077 9.7 % 109,358 6.6 % Finance expense 12,750 1.7 % 13,637 2.1 % 38,173 2.1 % 36,662 2.2 % Other expense (income) (9,918) (1.4) % (1,726) (0.3) % (15,409) (0.8) % (4,809) (0.3) %

















Income before income taxes 104,760 14.4 % 62,204 9.5 % 155,313 8.4 % 77,505 4.7 % Income tax expense 30,692 4.2 % 19,111 2.9 % 47,165 2.6 % 22,932 1.4 %

















Net income $ 74,068 10.2 % $ 43,093 6.6 % $ 108,148 5.9 % $ 54,573 3.3 %

















Other Performance Measures:















Year-over-year net revenue growth 11.5 %

4.6 %

11.7 %

5.9 %

Comparable sales6,7 growth (decline) 6.6 %

0.5 %

5.3 %

(0.2) %

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives)7 $ (81,948)

$ (41,368)

$ (187,175)

$ (113,575)

Free cash flow7 $ 103,996

$ 171,607

$ 30,000

$ 76,631



NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024









United States net revenue $ 403,720 $ 326,605 $ 1,033,776 $ 857,355 Canada net revenue 324,981 326,919 809,218 793,025









Net revenue $ 728,701 $ 653,524 $ 1,842,994 $ 1,650,380

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024









Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities $ 214,867 $ 241,079 $ 297,161 $ 259,135 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (28,170) (130,971) (56,731) (68,901) Cash used in investing activities (85,507) (45,344) (197,584) (135,728) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,834 (476) 884 (212)









Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 103,024 $ 64,288 $ 43,730 $ 54,294

_____________ 6 Please see the "Comparable Sales" section above for more details. 7 Please see the "Non-IFRS Measures and Retail Industry Metrics" section above for more details.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:







Net income $ 74,068 $ 43,093 $ 108,148 $ 54,573 Depreciation and amortization 20,275 16,847 59,052 46,352 Depreciation on right-of-use assets 26,459 25,524 79,690 75,358 Finance expense 12,750 13,637 38,173 36,662 Income tax expense 30,692 19,111 47,165 22,932









EBITDA 164,244 118,212 332,228 235,877









Adjustments to EBITDA:







Stock-based compensation expense 10,244 9,449 30,997 16,428 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases8 (37,634) (36,390) (114,111) (106,270) Unrealized loss on equity derivatives contracts (292) 390 (6,129) 11,623 Fair value adjustment of non-controlling interest ("NCI") in exchangeable shares liability — — — (15,000) CYC Design Corporation ("CYC") related costs and other expenses (134) 102 2,487 1,853









Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,428 $ 91,763 $ 245,472 $ 144,511 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 18.7 % 14.0 % 13.3 % 8.8 %



















Net income $ 74,068 $ 43,093 $ 108,148 $ 54,573 Adjustments to net income:







Stock-based compensation expense 10,244 9,449 30,997 16,428 Unrealized loss on equity derivatives contracts (292) 390 (6,129) 11,623 Fair value adjustment of NCI in exchangeable shares liability — — — (15,000) CYC related costs and other expenses (134) 102 2,487 1,853 Related tax effects (886) (333) (2,979) (2,143) Adjusted Net Income $ 83,000 $ 52,701 $ 132,524 $ 67,334 Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of net revenue 11.4 % 8.1 % 7.2 % 4.1 % Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 116,836 113,332 115,860 114,232 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.71 $ 0.47 $ 1.14 $ 0.59

8 RENT IMPACT FROM IFRS 16, LEASES







(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024









Depreciation of right-of-use assets, excluding fair value adjustments $ (26,392) $ (25,391) $ (79,251) $ (74,959) Interest expense on lease liabilities (11,242) (10,999) (34,860) (31,311)









Rent impact from IFRS 16, leases $ (37,634) $ (36,390) $ (114,111) $ (106,270)

RECONCILIATION OF COMPARABLE SALES TO NET REVENUE

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Comparable sales $ 660,120 $ 573,537 $ 1,662,152 $ 1,455,304 Non-comparable sales 68,581 79,987 180,842 195,076









Net revenue $ 728,701 $ 653,524 $ 1,842,994 $ 1,650,380

RECONCILIATION OF CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO CAPITAL CASH EXPENDITURES (NET OF PROCEEDS FROM LEASE INCENTIVES)

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cash used in investing activities $ (85,507) $ (45,344) $ (197,584) $ (135,728) Contingent consideration payout, net relating to the acquisition of CYC — — — 6,303 Proceeds from lease incentives 3,559 3,976 10,409 15,850









Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from lease incentives) $ (81,948) $ (41,368) $ (187,175) $ (113,575)

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities $ 214,867 $ 241,079 $ 297,161 $ 259,135 Interest paid 1,431 2,328 3,086 5,148 Proceeds from lease incentives 3,559 3,976 10,409 15,850 Repayments of principal on lease liabilities (30,354) (30,432) (83,072) (74,077) Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets (85,507) (45,344) (197,584) (129,425)









Free cash flow $ 103,996 $ 171,607 $ 30,000 $ 76,631

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(interim periods unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at

December 1, 2024 As at March 3, 2024 As at November 26, 2023 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,007 $ 163,277 $ 140,804 Accounts receivable 21,379 18,473 19,759 Income taxes recoverable 7,191 7,055 16,482 Inventory 461,990 340,145 397,002 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,410 37,270 34,510 Total current assets 749,977 566,220 608,557 Property and equipment 617,458 431,365 406,887 Intangible assets 89,385 84,975 85,082 Goodwill 198,846 198,846 198,846 Right-of-use assets 707,214 632,291 630,370 Other assets 6,131 5,164 5,422 Deferred tax assets 16,169 27,272 14,938







Total assets $ 2,385,180 $ 1,946,133 $ 1,950,102







Liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 354,331 $ 212,835 $ 248,450 Income taxes payable 2,096 1,606 — Current portion of lease liabilities 88,718 107,322 116,889 Deferred revenue 136,955 81,669 95,235 Total current liabilities 582,100 403,432 460,574 Lease liabilities 806,092 698,564 682,761 Other non-current liabilities 16,909 13,451 11,218 Deferred tax liabilities 23,157 23,191 22,067 Total liabilities 1,428,258 1,138,638 1,176,620







Shareholders' equity





Share capital 346,165 307,737 292,911 Contributed surplus 103,957 96,249 92,857 Retained earnings 510,053 407,337 391,950 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,253) (3,828) (4,236) Total shareholders' equity 956,922 807,495 773,482







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,385,180 $ 1,946,133 $ 1,950,102

BOUTIQUE COUNT SUMMARY3



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024









Number of boutiques, beginning of period 122 116 119 114 New boutiques 5 1 8 3









Number of boutiques, end of period 127 117 127 117 Repositioned boutiques 1 1 2 2

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

For more information: Investors, Beth Reed, Vice President, Investor Relations, 646-603-9844, [email protected]