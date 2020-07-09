Aritzia to Launch The Super Puff™ Pop-Ups at Iconic Locations in New York and Los Angeles

In New York, The Super PuffTM pop-up will kick-off a long term lease of the former Dean & DeLuca space at Broadway and Prince in Soho. In Los Angeles, Aritzia will pop-up in the landmark building at Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard that was previously held by Fred Segal. Both boutiques will feature an aspirational retail environment and clean design aesthetic showcasing the full assortment of Super Puffs for both men and women.

This marks the first time The Super PuffTM will be available in stand-alone shopping experience outside of Aritzia's boutiques and online at aritzia.com.The official launch date of The Super PuffTM pop-ups and further details will be released in the coming weeks.

ABOUT ARITZIA

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands with a depth of design and quality that provides compelling value. Each of our exclusive brands has its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia now has 97 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on Aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

Social:

Instagram: @ARITZIA

Facebook: facebook.com/aritzia

Twitter: @ARITZIA

TikTok: @ARITZIA

Pinterest: pinterest.com/aritzia

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

For further information: Anna Cordon, Senior Manager, Public Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.aritzia.com

