VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia" or the "Company") (TSX: ATZ), a design house with an innovative global platform, today announced that, in connection with the previously announced bought deal secondary offering by Brian Hill, Founder and Executive Chair of Aritzia, together with certain entities owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by him, or him and his immediate family (the "Selling Shareholders"), Aritzia has filed a final short form prospectus dated February 25, 2025 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities commissions or other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec, and has obtained a receipt therefor.

The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 1,045,000 subordinate voting shares (which includes the 95,000 subordinate voting shares subject to the over-allotment option which was exercised in full by the underwriters on February 20, 2025) of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $69.85 per Share for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of $72,993,250 (the "Offering").

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment. The Final Prospectus is accessible on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 416-956-6378 or by email at [email protected] by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Aritzia in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 125+ boutiques throughout North America — for everyone, everywhere.

Our Approach

Aritzia means style, not trend, and quality over everything. We treat each in-house label as its own atelier, united by premium fabrics, meticulous construction and an of-the-moment point of view. We handpick fabrics from the world's best mills for their feel, function and ability to last. We obsess over proportion, fit and that just-right silhouette. From hand-painted prints to the art of pocket placement, our innovative design studio considers and reconsiders each detail to create essentials you'll reach for again, and again, and again.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world. TM

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Offering, including the expected closing date of the Offering. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, intentions, prospects, opportunities or other characterizations of future events or developments in the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or positive or negative variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur", "continue", or "be achieved". Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent our current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements are based on information, assumptions and beliefs that are current, reasonable, and complete, such information is necessarily subject to a number of business, economic, competitive and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information.

Given the current challenging operating environment, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the macroeconomic impacts on Aritzia's business, operations, labour force, supply chain performance and growth strategies; (b) Aritzia's ability to mitigate such impacts, including ongoing measures to enhance short-term liquidity, contain costs and safeguard the business; (c) general economic conditions and impacts to consumer discretionary spending and shopping habits (including impacts from changes to interest rate environments); (d) credit, market, currency, commodity market, inflation, interest rates, global supply chains, operational, and liquidity risks generally; (e) geopolitical events including no unforeseen changes in applicable duties, tariffs and trade restrictions; (f) public health related limitations or restrictions that may be placed on servicing our clients or the duration of any such limitations or restrictions; and (g) other risks inherent to Aritzia's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Many factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated May 2, 2024 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. We operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks often emerge. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor assess the impact of all risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

