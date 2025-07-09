Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2025 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 265,198,248 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:



Number of Votes Cast Name of Director Votes For Votes Withheld John Currie 259,193,065 4,325,953 Nicholas ("Nick") Drake 263,409,785 109,233 Brian Hill 256,660,844 6,858,174 David Labistour 262,630,013 889,005 Frank Douglas ("Doug") Mack 263,409,165 109,853 Marni Payne 261,656,150 1,862,868 Glen Senk 260,500,387 3,018,631 Marcia Smith 258,646,384 4,872,634 Jennifer Wong 263,277,945 241,073

The proposal with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor, as further described in the Circular, was approved.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

As previously disclosed, Doug Mack was appointed to the Board effective May 26, 2025 to fill the vacancy caused by John Montalbano's resignation as a director on February 17, 2025 in order to pursue new endeavors and Nick Drake was a new director nominee at the Meeting. Aldo Bensadoun and Daniel Habashi did not seek re-election at the Meeting.

Chairman of the Board, Brian Hill stated, "I am grateful to Aldo, Daniel and John for their significant contributions and long-standing support. Their unique perspectives have been instrumental in guiding and supporting our strategy."

"The additions of Nick and Doug complement the strengths and experiences of our current Board of Directors, enriching our ability to execute our growth strategies as we bring Everyday LuxuryTM to more and more clients around the world," added Mr. Hill.

"Nick and Doug are esteemed leaders with a strong grasp of today's dynamic retail landscape," said CEO Jennifer Wong. "We look forward to their valuable contributions and support in delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

Mr. Mack served as the Chief Executive Officer of Fanatics, Inc. from 2014 to 2021 and as Vice Chairman of Fanatics and Chief Executive Officer of Fanatics Commerce through the end of 2023. Previously, Mr. Mack was the Chief Executive Officer of One Kings Lane and Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Scene7. He currently serves on the Board of Recreational Equipment, Inc. and has previously served on the boards of Kate Spade & Company and Gerson Lehrman Group.

Mr. Drake has served as the Vice President of Global Marketing at Google LLC since 2019. Prior to joining Google, Mr. Drake held senior advertising and marketing roles at companies including adidas America Inc., TBWA\Chiat\Day, Quiksilver, Inc. and T-Mobile USA Inc., where he most recently served as an Executive Vice President from 2017 to 2019. Mr. Drake currently serves on the Board of SGVC.

