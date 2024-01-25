Aristocrat Gaming™ Enters Québec Lottery Market

New video lottery hardware and games featuring player-favorite brands will soon be available

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Aristocrat Gaming is pleased to announce it has been awarded entry into the Québec video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming market. Distribution of Aristocrat VLTs is anticipated to begin in early Summer 2024.

A ten-game launch set will include notable titles like Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival, Fire Light™, Fu Dai Lian Lian Panda™, Scorchin' Fortune™, Prosperity of the Nile™, Flamin' Hits™, and more. The games will be available on the new MidKnight X™ Upright cabinet.

"Gaining entry into the Québec VLT market is another major milestone for the company, demonstrating our vested interest in these emerging segments, and allowing us to bring our award-winning products to new markets and their players," said Kurt Gissane, Chief Revenue Officer for Aristocrat Gaming. "We're excited for the opportunity to have a presence in Québec and are hopeful for a longstanding relationship with Loto-Québec."

"Loto-Québec is pleased to announce its partnership with Aristocrat," said Stéphane Fraser, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Gaming Establishments at Loto-Québec.

Aristocrat Gaming is committed to responsible gameplay, with a comprehensive company program focused on strong compliance, empowering customers and casino players, and investing in innovation to help raise the bar. For more information, visit aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media contacts:

Chelsea Eugenio

[email protected]

Meghan Sleik

[email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.