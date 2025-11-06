DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

JE9N: FSE (Germany)

DRRSF: OTCQX (USA)

SAGUENAY, QC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTCQX: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered, by way of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU"), with Travertine Technologies Inc. ("Travertine") for the production of purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") by combining Travertine's proprietary process with Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate.

Travertine's phosphate process produces PPA from phosphate concentrate using recycled sulfuric acid, eliminating a substantial cost associated with PPA production. Further, this process eliminates phosphogypsum waste, while producing carbon-neutral or carbon-negative materials for cements, making it environmentally friendly. Arianne's phosphate concentrate is a perfect feedstock for this process given its high-purity, low-contaminant nature. Current work is on-going to advance engineering on a Phase 1 small commercial facility expected to produce PPA for use in lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") cathode active materials ("CAM") production.

"We are excited to be working with Travertine on this venture," said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic and Business Initiatives. "This partnership plays directly into Arianne's strategy of not only being a miner of phosphate but in also being a producer of purified phosphoric acid thus capturing the opportunity and unlocking the substantial economic benefits. Arianne has concluded on this as a first step in its goal of partnering with players that have technologies and operations that will allow the Company to benefit directly from the growing demand for purified phosphoric acid, a necessity for the LFP battery. Deals like this will allow Arianne and its partners to aid in the West's requirement for a secure supply of battery materials."

Travertine is currently operating an RD&D and engineering facility in Colorado and a demonstration plant in New York State. Investors in Travertine include the building materials company Holcim, as well as Clean Energy Ventures, Bidra Innovation Ventures and the Grantham Foundation. Work has been ongoing with Arianne for over a year as the Companies look to progress the partnership toward commercialization. The partnership roadmap advances through progressively larger PPA production, gaining greater economies of scale, while building an all-North American supply chain through offtake partnerships with LFP CAM, battery, and Auto OEMs.

"The global energy transition is driving huge demand growth for critical elements such as phosphorus," said Laura Lammers, PhD, founder and CEO of Travertine. "Partnering with Arianne is an important step toward our goal of building a new circular economy at scale for the next generation of phosphates production."

Arianne Phosphate's Lac à Paul project hosts the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit. Due to the phosphate deposit being igneous, and thus geologically rare, the Company can produce a very high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate that allows for easy conversion into purified phosphoric acid. The Company has spent over $100M advancing the project and has received funding and investment from the Quebec Government. As well, the Company recently received conditional approval for a grant of up to $735,000 from the Government of Canada to further its work on the production of purified phosphoric acid. Lac à Paul is the only greenfield North American project that is permitted. Working with Travertine will advance the opportunity to target the Western PPA market, one currently underserved and dependent on Chinese imports.

The MoU is non-binding and sets out how the companies will partner on the development and commercialization of a PPA facility, as well as formalize their respective economic share of the revenues generated by the facility.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

About Travertine:

Travertine was founded in 2022 to solve one or the most pressing problems in the mining industry: producing vital elements without creating mountains of waste. Their proprietary electrochemical technology completely converts phosphate ore concentrate into valuable products – phosphoric acid, cementitious materials, and co-produced critical elements – closing the loop between the extraction and construction industries for cleaner chemical production. Their gypsum-free, solvent-free process will become the standard for next generation, cleaner purified phosphoric acid production. To learn more, visit www.travertinetech.com.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved the technical information included in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project, anticipated production of PPA. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Arianne Phosphate Inc.

Contact Information: Technical: Raphael Gaudreault, Chief Operating Officer, Tel.: 418-590-1318, [email protected]; Info: Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives, Tel.: 514-908-4202, [email protected]