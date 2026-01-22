DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

SAGUENAY, QC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTCQB: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has received results from a recently completed program aimed at improving grade while lowering the contaminants (non P 2 0 5 elements) of its phosphate concentrate. The completed program resulted in the production of a higher content, higher purity phosphate than ever previously achieved by the Company and at a grade of 41.5% P 2 0 5 with a 0.02% of Minor Element Ratio ("MER"), would be among the world's highest quality concentrates.

The tests, initiated by a customer trial, were conducted by Corem, an innovation Center offering a range of specialized research services to develop and optimize key mineral processing procedures. The customer trial produced 1.2 tonnes of phosphate concentrate grading 41.5% of P 2 0 5 with a 0.02% MER. The process added an additional step beyond Arianne's already optimized metallurgical process and surpassed any of the Company's previously performed metallurgical test work.

These results are significant as the quality of the phosphate concentrate input greatly affect the ability to produce purified phosphoric acid ("PPA"), an ingredient currently required in the food and agricultural industry and, a necessary input for the lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery. The LFP has become the most widely used battery world-wide as growth in the EV and ESS (Energy Storage Systems) has generated a significant increase in demand for the inputs required to produce these batteries. In the case of PPA, many industry analysts see a pending shortage and the requirement for new production to come onstream, especially outside of China which currently accounts for over 95% of all LFP production.

"This outcome is extremely encouraging and underscores the strategic importance our Lac à Paul project," said Raphael Gaudreault, Chief Operating Officer of Arianne Phosphate. "These results continue to show how our phosphate concentrate will allow us to become a major supplier to the battery market and benefit from the enhanced economics that come with it. It is important to note, Lac à Paul is the only shovel-ready permitted project in the Americas and Western Europe and we continue to receive interest from would-be partners as they look to secure their necessary inputs. These results should be very helpful to those discussions."

Since 2024, Quebec, Canada and the United States have all placed phosphate on their respective critical mineral lists, joining the EU. Arianne has established itself as the leader in the West's quest to build out a critical minerals supply-chain separate from China. With 15 years and roughly $100 million spent advancing its Lac à Paul project, the Company is working with potential partners to advance the project and go downstream. The recent receipt of funding support from the Government of Canada (see Press Release dated January 7, 2026) will help advance the Companies efforts to do so and, be a major producer of PPA.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labor and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contact Information: Technical: Raphael Gaudreault, Chief Operating Officer, 418-590-1318, [email protected]; Information: Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives, 514-928-9952, [email protected]