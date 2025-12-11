DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

SAGUENAY, QC, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTCQX: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that the Company has confirmed with the Government of Quebec that its Ministerial Decree will remain valid for two years while the process to extend the decree is underway.

Obtained in December of 2015, Arianne's Lac à Paul project received approval from the Government of Quebec for the project's development, with the initial authorization period valid for 10 years. Subsequently, on May 28, 2025, the Quebec Government adopted Bill 81, which amended various regulations surrounding the permitting process and accompanying environmental provisions on a go-forward basis for Quebec mining projects. In 2024, Arianne's management began discussions with the Ministry of the Environment (the "Ministry") regarding the extension of its permit and has already submitted several of the required studies for its extension.

"The validity of our permit is a key component for the Company and its stakeholders," said Raphael Gaudreault, COO of Arianne Phosphate. "Further, this extension provides the industry and potential partners with the comfort they need to advance the project's development and address the need for this critical mineral."

Phosphate, historically understood as a key agricultural commodity, has also risen in prominence due also to its use in advanced battery technologies such as the lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery. Demand for the LFP has grown rapidly over the last few years as applications such as EVs and energy storage systems ("ESS") have grown in popularity. The challenge for the LFP and other battery technologies, along with access to the critical minerals required, is Chinese dominance. In the case of the LFP, China represents over 95% of all production.

Acknowledging the strategic importance of phosphate, the US Government recently designated phosphate as a critical mineral, joining the EU, Canada and the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario that have also added it to their respective critical mineral lists.

Arianne's Lac à Paul is, and remains, the only fully permitted, shovel-ready greenfield phosphate project in North America and, is the global front-runner to provide for the West's immediate need for phosphate from a geopolitically secure jurisdiction. Situated in Quebec, Canada, the Company has advanced its project through the investment of over $100 million and 15 years of work. The project hosts the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit, has easy access to the necessary infrastructure and has the strong support of the public, the First Nations and the Government. The deposit is geologically rare being igneous and allows for the easy transformation of its high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate into a purified phosphoric acid ("PPA"); the necessary ingredient for the LFP battery. Arianne has also released studies surrounding the Company's intention to pursue the downstream production of PPA.

Decree extension process

The amendment provides that the authorization remains valid until a decision on the extension request has been made. The Minister has a maximum period of two years after the expiry of the initial period to make his recommendation to the Government. For Arianne, this period extends until December 2027. Upon a positive response, the extension would be for a period of up to five years from the approbation.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information included in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project, anticipated production of PPA. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labor and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contact Information: Technical, Raphael Gaudreault, Chief Operating Officer, Tel.: 418-590-1318, [email protected]; Info, Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives, Tel.: 514-928-9952, [email protected]