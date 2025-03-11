DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

SAGUENAY, QC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSX VENTURE: DAN) (OTCQX: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Australian-based Fundexa Corporation ("Fundexa"), an arm's length party, for investor relations and shareholder awareness. Fundexa specializes in providing investor relations services to mining companies, arranging investor meetings for listed companies in key investment centers around the world. "We are excited to be working with Fundexa," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate. "Fundexa provides services internationally with a particular emphasis on Australia and Southeast Asia, an area of great interest for us. Arianne is well-known internationally within the phosphate/critical minerals industry but lacks that level of familiarity among the global investment community. China is dominant in battery production and Asian investors better understand the LFP battery. Those investors also understand that the West is actively seeking to secure their own battery supply chain, and thus, the opportunity for companies such as Arianne to grow into a dominant industry player. We welcome the ability to tell our story to that audience."

The LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery had grown in importance over the last few years as the West is now implementing this technology, catching up to Asia which has been using LFPs for many years. China today produces over 95% of all LFP batteries and as interest grows from both the automotive and energy storage sectors, demand for the materials required is also growing rapidly. In 2024, the LFP surpassed all other battery chemistries to become the most predominantly used. Arianne's rare igneous phosphate deposit allows the Company to easily transform the material into purified phosphoric acid, the necessary ingredient for LFP batteries.

Fundexa's appointment aligns with the Company's intention increase awareness within the investment community and to close the significant gap that exists between market value and NPV. The increased focus on investor relations, as announced in January 2025, also coincides with Arianne advancing its work on its proposed downstream facility.

Under the terms of the engagement, Fundexa has been signed to a twelve-month mandate starting at the end of February, with either party having the ability to terminate the Agreement after three months. Fundexa is paid on a project fee basis for their work on the file and will not receive any options or stock compensation. They don't have any direct or indirect interest in Arianne and no intent to acquire such an interest. The work is budgeted at approximately $4,000 per month however, this will vary based on actual hours worked.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants ("Feasibility Study to Produce 3Mtpy of High Purity Apatite Concentrate at the Lac a Paul Project, Québec, Canada" released on November 13, 2013). The Company has 202,890,210 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

