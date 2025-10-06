DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

SAGUENAY, QC, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSX VENTURE: DAN) (OTCQX: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada has conditionally approved the Company for a grant of up to $735,000 for the advancement of its work on purified phosphoric acid ("PPA"). Pending final due diligence, the funding will be provided through Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program and is part of an $80.3 million investment announced by Prime Minister Carney at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit to help build reliable critical minerals supply chains in Canada.

The announcement was made on Saturday, October 4, by the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Minister Hodgson said that "by investing in projects like Arianne Phosphate's Technology Centre, we are strengthening Canada's leadership in critical minerals and building a cleaner, more secure future -- furthering the goals spelled out at the G7 in Kananaskis. This investment not only supports innovation, supply chain security and good jobs here at home, it also ensures we are leveraging our natural resources to stay at the forefront of the global shift to clean technologies." Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, also added that "this investment in Arianne Phosphate's innovative project highlights Canada's commitment to securing a reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals essential for, among other uses, clean energy generation and storage. By backing projects like this, we are creating jobs and securing a sustainable, homegrown supply of essential resources for the future."

Phosphate, long understood as a necessary agricultural commodity, has come into greater awareness and demand for its use in batteries (lithium-iron-phosphate "LFP"), as many carmakers are now producing EVs based on this chemistry. As well, the rapid growth in Energy Storage Systems ("ESS"), a market dominated by the LFP, is providing a sizeable increase in demand for these batteries. Combined, the growth in both the EVs and ESS has led to the LFP battery surpassing other battery chemistries, making it the most widely used globally in 2024. Like many critical minerals and battery technologies, China dominates the LFP market with a global market share of over 95% and, if the West is going to minimize its reliance on Chinese imports, it will need to develop a suitable Western alternative.

Arianne Phosphate is the owner of the Lac à Paul phosphate project in Quebec, Canada, the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit. Having spent $100M over the last 15 years, the mining project is fully permitted, making it a vital component in Canada's critical mineral strategy and currently, the only shovel-ready phosphate project. Geologically, the deposit is igneous, allowing the Company to produce an extremely pure phosphate concentrate capable of being easily transformed into PPA, a necessary ingredient for the LFP battery. Independent analysis cites the growing demand for PPA, along with its limited supply growth into the end of the decade as a bottleneck for the industry. Arianne published its prefeasibility study in the summer of 2024 indicating the Company's ability to become a dominant player in the PPA market by constructing a downstream facility to convert the region's high-purity phosphate concentrate into a high-grade PPA. The current funding from the Canadian Government will be a considerable help to the Company and the industry as a whole if Canada is to meet the important strategic necessity.

"The receipt of this funding will be significant in our efforts to advance our work surrounding the transformation of our phosphate into PPA," said Raphael Gaudreault, Chief Operating Officer of Arianne Phosphate. "Having recognized phosphate as a critical mineral in 2024, we appreciate the Canadian Government's continued support of phosphate, and our Company. This grant will help in the development of a vital industry; one that Canada has a significant advantage in and will help build a reliable critical mineral supply while unlocking the jobs and economic benefit that will come with it."

Marco Gagnon, Executive chairman of Arianne: "On behalf of the Board and management team, we want to thank the Government and Minister Hodgson for their support. The Government of Canada's support of Arianne allows us to move forward the development of our Lac à Paul project to the benefit of the country, our stakeholders and our shareholders. Recognized as a critical mineral in 2024, phosphate is an essential mineral used in lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, as well as food and agriculture. The advancement of our project will help bring about the government's vision of being a leader in critical minerals."

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714811 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labor and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contact Information: Source : Raphael Gaudreault, Tel. : 418-590-1318, [email protected]; Info: Brian Ostroff, Tel. : 514-908-4202, [email protected]