MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based bicycle manufacturer Argon 18 will be on site to help promote the launch of a new community bike garage at the Maison de Santé Prévention – Approche 180, a clinic specialized in the prevention and management of obesity and related illnesses.

"We are proud to support the launch of the bike garage. This initiative fits closely with our company values and is in keeping with our desire to promote cycling as a sport to help foster an active lifestyle," said Alain Pelletier, Vice-President Marketing at Argon 18.

Located on the clinic's premises in the heart of Montreal's plateau neighbourhood, close to the proposed 184-km Réseau Express Vélo (REV) cycling path network, the new bike garage is meant to contribute to promoting an active lifestyle, serving as a gathering point for youth to get their bikes repaired or to attend urban health workshops planned in partnership with Maison de Santé Prévention – Approche 180's team of healthcare professionals.

"We are thrilled that Argon 18 is attending the launch of our new bike garage," said Dr. Julie St-Pierre, Director of the Maison de Santé Prévention - Approche 180.

Argon 18's involvement in the launch of the bike garage aligns with its previous activities in support of local communities. Earlier this year, Argon 18 staff took part in the Gran Fondo, an annual indoor cycling challenge to raise money for Opération Enfant Soleil, a non-profit organization that raises funds to develop high-quality paediatrics for all children in Quebec, Argon 18's home province.

Argon 18-sponsored Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first and only all-diabetes pro cycling team, will also be on site to help celebrate the launch of the bike garage.

"Like Argon 18, Team Novo Nordisk is always looking for ways to support local community initiatives," said TNN Pro rider Logan Phippen. "We want to help show what's possible when someone is living with a condition from a young age, especially when they had no choice in the matter – whether it's type 1 diabetes like in our case or another chronic condition like obesity."

"A chronic illness should not limit one's ability to thrive in any area of life," added Dr. St-Pierre. "The TNN athletes are a tremendous source of inspiration for our younger patients who are just learning to manage illnesses that they did not choose to be affected by."

In addition to the bike garage launch, Argon 18 and Team Novo Nordisk will host a meet-and-greet event for local patient organizations and families on Wednesday, September 7.

About Argon 18

Argon 18 bikes have been proudly designed and engineered in Montreal, Canada since 1989. Sophisticated, inventive and strikingly different, Argon 18 bikes are built around the cyclist, with handling, aerodynamics and human performance at the core of the design. Argon 18 bikes are sold in more than 70 countries and can be found on countless roads around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.argon18.com.

About Maison de Santé Prévention - Approche 180

The Maison de Santé Prévention - Approche 180 offers services with the help of both a social program supported by the Ministry of Health and Social Services of Quebec Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux and a joint program of private donations. For more information, please visit www.maisondesanteprevention.com.

About Team Novo Nordisk – Racing to Drive Change in Diabetes

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate, and empower people around the world affected by diabetes and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.teamnovonordisk.com

