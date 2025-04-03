Argo Launches World's First Vertically Integrated Smart Routing™ Transit System in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Smart Routing™ platform and Argo X1 vehicles deliver the world's first fully vertically integrated municipality-wide transit ecosystem

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF), leader in next-generation transit solutions, is excited to announce the staged rollout of its Smart Routing™ transit system in Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG), Ontario. This new transit system begins today providing residents with an easy-to-use app that allows them to request a ride near their door for a standard transit fare, with Smart Routes dynamically adding stops based on rider demand. Argo Transit will begin rolling out gradually to residents starting today, replacing BWG's existing fixed bus routes in the coming months.

"Today's launch in Bradford West Gwillimbury represents the debut of a new category of urban mobility," said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. "Together with BWG Council and regional partners, we're showcasing Canadian innovation on a global stage, delivering a transit model that connects people to opportunity and sets a standard for cities worldwide."

Vertically-Integrated Ecosystem: Smart Routing™, the Argo X1 Vehicle, and Turnkey Operations

Argo's vertically integrated transit solution is powered by Argo X1 electric vehicles, intelligent Smart Routing™ software, and comprehensive operational management in a single end-to-end system. The new BWG deployment features:

Smart Routing™: Intelligent routing that dynamically optimizes Smart Stops based on real-time data, significantly improving service efficiency and rider experience.

Built for Cities. Designed for People.

Argo makes public transit work better – for riders, for cities, and for taxpayers.

Unlocking Opportunity: Easier access to jobs, education, healthcare, and community improves quality of life for all residents. Increased accessibility supports seniors, those with disabilities, and underserved populations.

"This is a landmark day for Bradford West Gwillimbury," said Mayor James Leduc. "Being the first community worldwide to deploy Argo's vertically integrated Smart Routing transit solution demonstrates our leadership in innovation and our commitment to improving residents' quality of life."

Phased Rollout in BWG

Residents of BWG will begin seeing Argo X1 vehicles in service immediately as part of a staged rollout plan during the early access period. Existing fixed bus routes will continue to be fully operational with additional information on the municipality-wide rollout and wind-down of existing routes to be communicated in the coming weeks.

For more information about Argo, its technology and comprehensive transit solutions, visit www.rideargo.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram for updates.

About Argo

Founded in June 2024, Argo delivers the world's first fully vertically integrated transit system, combining Argo X1 electric vehicles, Smart Routing™ technology, and comprehensive operational management in a single end-to-end solution. By integrating every aspect of the transit experience, Argo enables municipalities to transition from traditional fixed-route services to dynamically optimized transit systems that deliver substantially better efficiency, coverage, and rider satisfaction, all while maintaining standard public transit pricing. The company launched Argo School in September 2024 and began its first municipal deployment in Bradford West Gwillimbury in early 2025. Learn more at www.rideargo.com .

Praveen Arichandran, Co-CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051

