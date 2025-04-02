Argo Corporation Announces Digital Marketing Services Agreement with VHLA Media

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation ("Argo" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF), leader in next-generation transit solutions, announced today that it has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Black Swan Solutions Inc. DBA VHLA Media ("VHLA"), a British Columbia-based marketing agency led by Dawson Ignatieff, Tyler Kujala and Adam Emes. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Argo's digital presence and marketing outreach.

VHLA has been retained by Argo to provide a range of digital marketing services (the "Services"), including leading a digital ad campaign, for an anticipated period of one month (the "Term"). The Term commences on or around April 3, 2025, and may be extended for up to 12 months upon mutual written agreement. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, VHLA and each of its directors and officers do not, directly or indirectly, own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to VHLA as compensation for its Services. As consideration for the provision of Services, and in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Agreement, the Company will pay VHLA an aggregate of $30,000 (plus applicable taxes). The Company may, at its sole discretion, allocate up to an additional $500,000 (plus applicable taxes) for further services during the term or any extensions. Funding for the Services was obtained from the Company's general working capital.

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com .

Praveen Arichandran, Co-CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "hope", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "scheduled", "believe" and similar expressions.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of Argo believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, Argo cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which cause actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Argo's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof. Argo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or publicly revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ARGO CORPORATION

Media Contact: Christina Ra, Argo Corporation, [email protected], (800) 575-7051