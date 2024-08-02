Argo Corporation Announces Completion of Name Change

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation (the "Company") (formerly known as STEER Technologies Inc.) (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF), a new technology venture focused on transforming public transportation and improving mobility within and across cities, is pleased to announce it has formally changed the name of the publicly traded entity used to start the venture to "Argo Corporation" (the "Name Change"). On June 11, 2024, Argo announced the new venture, its founding team, board appointments and commencement of trading under new ticker symbols.

It is anticipated that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the OTCQX under the new name, "Argo Corporation" effective as of the open of markets on August 2, 2024. The Common Shares will continue to trade under the existing trading symbols "ARGH" and "ARGHF" on the TSXV and the OTCQX, respectively.

The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There is no consolidation or division of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates or direct registration statements representing Common Shares will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the Name Change.

About Argo

Argo is committed to transforming public transportation and improving mobility within and across cities with world-class Canadian tech talent who have returnedto Toronto from around the globe to further Argo's vision of removing public transportation barriers in service of a better, more connected future. You can learn more about the Argo team at www.rideargo.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, including with respect to the timing from which the Common Shares will trade on the TSXV and the OTCQX under the new name of the Company and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Argo Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Christina Ra, Argo Corporation, [email protected], (800) 575-7051