Argo and City of Brampton Announce $10.9 Million Smart Transit Partnership

Landmark pilot brings on-demand, fully electric, Smart Routing™ transit system to one of Canada's fastest-growing cities

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF), leader in next-generation transit solutions, today signed and announced a $10.9 million 12-month pilot with the City of Brampton to deploy its fully electric Smart Routing™ transit system. Launching this summer, Brampton residents will be able to request on-demand rides near their door – all for a standard fare – with seamless transfers into Brampton Transit and GO Transit networks.

Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton; Heidi Dempster, GM of Brampton Transit; Praveen Arichandran, CEO, and Qamar Qureshi, Chief Business Officer, Argo Corp., with Brampton council and staff announcing a $10.9M transit partnership. (CNW Group/ARGO CORPORATION) The Argo app, launching this summer in Brampton, lets riders easily request fully electric, on-demand transit rides using Smart Routing™ technology, seamlessly connecting to Brampton Transit and GO Transit networks. (CNW Group/ARGO CORPORATION)

"Brampton is a city that thrives on innovation," said Mayor Patrick Brown. "This pilot with Argo represents our commitment to implementing outcomes that better serve our community. By adopting Argo's comprehensive system as a complement to our existing transit network, we're bringing Brampton to the forefront of transit innovation while creating more efficient and accessible transportation options and 'last mile' solutions for our residents."

Transforming How Cities Move

Argo's Smart Routing™ platform expands and strengthens Brampton Transit's robust existing network – making it easier to use, more accessible for residents further from transit stops, and a true alternative to private cars. The Brampton pilot builds on Argo's successful launch in Bradford West Gwillimbury, expanding its technology and electric fleet into one of Canada's fastest-growing cities.

Smart Routing™: Riders request trips through a simple app or phone call; stops are dynamically added based on real-time demand.

Riders request trips through a simple app or phone call; stops are dynamically added based on real-time demand. Argo X1 Vehicle: Accessible electric vehicles by Karsan, featuring Argo's proprietary Smart Routing™ hardware integration.

Accessible electric vehicles by Karsan, featuring Argo's proprietary Smart Routing™ hardware integration. Transit Integration: Seamless connections into Brampton Transit and GO Transit, with full integration into existing fare systems.

"Brampton is home not only to a thriving Innovation District, but also to one of the fastest-growing and most robust public transit networks in the country," said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. "We're proud to partner with Brampton on a global stage to develop advanced mobility systems, strengthen existing public transit infrastructure, and create a more connected, accessible, and prosperous future."

Built for Cities. Designed for People.

The pilot aims to enhance mobility, accessibility, and sustainability in Brampton while supporting local job creation and showcasing Canadian innovation.

Unlocking Opportunity : Easier access to jobs, education, healthcare, and community life — especially for residents who live farther from fixed routes or lack access to a car.

: Easier access to jobs, education, healthcare, and community life — especially for residents who live farther from fixed routes or lack access to a car. Wider Access : Improved mobility for seniors, people with disabilities, and underserved neighborhoods — helping more people participate fully in daily life.

: Improved mobility for seniors, people with disabilities, and underserved neighborhoods — helping more people participate fully in daily life. Cleaner Communities : A fully electric fleet reduces emissions, improves air quality, and supports climate goals.

: A fully electric fleet reduces emissions, improves air quality, and supports climate goals. Job Creation: The partnership brings world-class talent and jobs to Brampton's Innovation District while driving increased usage into existing transit infrastructure.

About Argo

Founded in June 2024, Argo delivers the world's first fully vertically integrated transit system, combining proprietary Argo X1 electric vehicles, Smart Routing™ technology, and comprehensive operational management in a single end-to-end solution. By integrating every aspect of the transit experience, Argo enables municipalities to transition from traditional fixed-route services to dynamically optimized transit systems that deliver substantially better efficiency, coverage, and rider satisfaction, all while maintaining standard public transit pricing. The company launched Argo School in September 2024 and began its first municipal deployment in Bradford West Gwillimbury in early 2025. Learn more at www.rideargo.com .

About Brampton

As one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, Brampton is home to nearly 800,000 people and more than 100,000 businesses. People are at the heart of everything we do. We are energized by our diverse communities, we attract investment and we are embarking on a journey to lead technological and environmental innovation. We partner for progress to build a healthy city that is safe, sustainable and successful. Connect with us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram . Learn more at www.brampton.ca .

Praveen Arichandran, CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ARGO CORPORATION

Media Contact: Christina Ra, Argo Corporation, [email protected], (800) 575-7051