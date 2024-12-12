ARGENTA WELCOMES MR. GUILLERMO PERALTA AS CHIEF GEOLOGIST FOR SILEX ARGENTINA

TSXV – AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Guillermo Peralta as Chief Geologist for Silex Argentina S.A., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and the operator of the El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina.

Mr. Peralta is a seasoned field geologist with over 18 years of mineral exploration experience across prominent mining jurisdictions in Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, and Canada, including 8 years at Kinross Gold. His expertise spans all stages of exploration, from early prospecting to advanced project development, and he has managed exploration budgets exceeding USD $10 million.

Throughout his career, Mr. Peralta has made significant contributions to major mining projects, including:

Chile : Participated in exploration for projects such as Lobo-Marte, Fortuna, Orion, Dorado , and numerous early-stage ventures in metallogenic belts.

: Participated in exploration for projects such as , and numerous early-stage ventures in metallogenic belts. Argentina : Played a pivotal role in the discovery of the world class Cerro Negro gold deposit and led exploration for the Cerro Contreras project within the Deseado Massif.

: Played a pivotal role in the discovery of the world class and led exploration for the within the Deseado Massif. Ecuador : Gained valuable experience working on Fruta del Norte project and nearby remote brownfield targets.

: Gained valuable experience working on and nearby remote brownfield targets. Canada : Contributed to the Uchi project in Ontario's VMS and Greenstone belts.

His career highlights include increasing the gold resource at the Lajita deposit on the Dorado project in Chile by over 1 Moz (2020-2023) as Chief Exploration Manager and contributing to the modernization of exploration at Kinross Gold's Lobo-Marte project in Chile, which hosts over 6.73 Moz Au in Probable Reserves and 2.37 Moz Au in Indicated Resources (1).

"Mr. Peralta's extensive experience and impressive track record in exploration leadership and resource discovery align perfectly with Argenta's vision for the El Quevar Project," said Joaquin Marias, Vice President of Exploration and Development of Argenta Silver Corp. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions as we advance exploration at El Quevar."

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver—a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies—while building a lasting and successful company.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

(1) Please refer to Kinross Gold's 2023 Mineral Reserve and Resource Statement at: https://www.kinross.com/operations/default.aspx#exploration

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

