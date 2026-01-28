Argenta Silver Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

TSX-V: AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") announces the Company granted a total of 6,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.82 per share for a period of five years until January 28, 2031. The Options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant, 25% on January 28, 2027, 25% on January 28, 2028 and 25% on January 28, 2029. The Options remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact: Vanessa Bogaert, VP Investor Relations and Communications, Tel: 604-721-7773