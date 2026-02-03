Argenta Silver Upsizes Drill Program to 25,000 m, Initiates Metallurgical and Key Technical Studies at El Quevar

TSX-V: AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its planned 2025–2026 Summer Exploration Program, including an increase in diamond drilling to 25,000 meters, the initiation of metallurgical and other key technical studies at the El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. Following the closing of its C$23 million bought-deal private placement on January 22, 2026, the Company is fully funded to accelerate exploration, technical de-risking, and market-related initiatives.

Highlights:

Drill program expanded from 15,000 m to ≥25,000 m, reflecting increased confidence in system scale and upside potential.

reflecting increased confidence in system scale and upside potential. Metallurgical testwork at the Yaxtché Deposit is scheduled to commence in Q1.

is scheduled to commence in Q1. Exploration footprint materially enlarged, with surface mapping and sampling across most of Quevar South and areas of Quevar North.

with surface mapping and sampling across most of Quevar South and areas of Quevar North. Engagement of provider to run geophysical surveys across Quevar South and Quevar North, first ever geophysical studies in some of these areas.

across Quevar South and Quevar North, first ever geophysical studies in some of these areas. Commencement of work to update the Environmental Baseline for the project .

. AI-driven data integration and targeting to support data analysis and target generation.

Joaquin Marias, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Argenta Silver Corp., commented:

"We have a clear vision to advance El Quevar into more mature stages of exploration. The expansion of our summer drilling program from 15,000 to 25,000 meters, the initiation of metallurgical and other key technical studies, and our plan to more than double the original exploration footprint from 25 km² to 60 km² together represent a meaningful step forward for the Project. With the successful completion of the C$23 million bought-deal financing, Argenta is in its strongest financial position to date, with approximately C$41 million in working capital and no debt, providing the capacity to execute an expanded, systematic exploration and technical program."

2025–2026 Summer Exploration and Drilling Program

The campaign is currently in full swing following its commencement on November 1, 2025. With two drill rigs fully operational across the El Quevar Project, the Company is executing a balanced growth strategy: 40% of the program is dedicated to Resource Expansion to solidify the existing asset base, while 60% is focused on New Discoveries, targeting high-impact exploration horizons.

To support this expanded scope, soil geochemical sampling and surface mapping are currently underway across a vast, unexplored area of Quevar South. These activities will shortly commence in Quevar North, supplemented by the construction of over 15 km of new internal roads, as part of the upsized plan. All sampling will be followed by comprehensive geological, petrographic, and spectral (TerraSpec) analysis. Consequently, the total exploration footprint for the 2025–2026 summer season has been increased from ~25 km2 to ~60 km2.

Environmental Baseline Update

The Company has commenced work to update the Environmental Baseline for El Quevar. This strategic study has been conferred to the international engineering firm Ausenco, recognised for its extensive experience in Argentina.

The study will collect data on physical, biotic, and landscape components, and will comply with Provincial and National regulations.

Field survey campaigns are scheduled to commence on Q1 2026, covering both the wet (summer) and dry (autumn) seasons to ensure comprehensive environmental management. The results will allow the Company to establish current environmental conditions prior to project advancement, benchmarking new data against historical records from 2010 (also acquired by Ausenco).

Advanced Geophysical Exploration

Argenta has entered into a strategic agreement with Quantec Geoscience Argentina to execute a high-resolution ground magnetic (MAG) survey comprising approximately 638 line-kilometres over 140 lines spaced at 100 metres, covering an area of ~60 km². The survey is designed to delineate the structural framework, map geological geometries, and refine exploration targeting, supporting the optimization of high-priority drill targets.

Following data acquisition, results will be incorporated into a 3D modelling and interpretation workflow, together with the reinterpretation of available historical geophysical datasets contained within the project databases. This integrated interpretation will be used to optimize and adjust the layout of subsequent Induced Polarization (IP) survey grids, which are planned as a strategic complement to the MAG survey to provide critical electrical property data, further reduce exploration risk, and assess the potential presence of sulfide mineralization at depth.

The program is planned to ensure MAG data availability prior to the onset of the winter season in the Southern Hemisphere, allowing for the immediate continuation of IP surveys.

Metallurgical Testwork

Metallurgical testwork represents a critical step in advancing the Project toward more advanced technical and economic evaluation. The program is designed to generate modern, deposit-specific metallurgical data to support future development and feasibility studies.

The work will be conducted by Blue Coast Research (BCR), an internationally recognized metallurgical consultancy. Selection of both historical and recently drilled core has already commenced, with testwork scheduled to to begin in Q1 2026 following sample delivery to BCR's facilities in Canada.

The testwork will focus on the Yaxtché Deposit, which currently hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 45.3 Moz Ag at 482 g/t Ag in the Indicated category and 4.1 Moz Ag at 417 g/t Ag in the Inferred category. Representative samples from the main mineralization domains will be tested to evaluate silver recovery across the resource, define optimal processing parameters, assess potential flowsheet configurations, and characterize silver species and mineral associations.

The results of this program are expected to provide a robust technical foundation for future economic studies and ongoing project advancement.

Integrating Artificial Intelligence & Predictive Modelling

Additionally, in a move to modernize its exploration approach, the Company is in advanced discussions with Machine Learning (ML) and predictive modelling specialists. This strategic initiative aims to leverage Argenta's vast historical database to identify subtle, multi-parameter signatures that define hidden mineralization. By deploying state-of-the-art algorithms, the Company intends to generate "blind" high priority targets that traditional exploration methods may have overlooked, potentially adding significant value to the project's resource pipeline.

Automated Market Making Services

ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") has been engaged to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of February 2, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high‑voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de‑risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

