Argenta Silver Announces Closing of Bought Deal LIFE Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$23 Million

TSX-V: AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$23,000,000, which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 28,750,000 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.80 per Offered Share (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with Raymond James Ltd. (together with Red Cloud, the "Underwriters") acted as underwriters under the Offering.

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offered Shares were issued to Canadian purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Offered Shares sold to purchasers resident in Canada are immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

As consideration for their services, the Underwriters received aggregate cash fees of C$1,380,000 and 1,725,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at the Offering Price at any time on or before January 22, 2028.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.argentasilver.com.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Early Warning

Frank Giustra

As reported in the last early warning report filed on August 14, 2025, Mr. Frank Giustra had indirect ownership and/or control over an aggregate of 27,490,000 common shares of the Company and 3,650,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing 11.34% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 12.66% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 3,650,000 common share purchase warrants.

After the issuance of the Offered Shares pursuant to the Offering, Mr. Giustra's shareholding in the Company now represents 9.89% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 9.96% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 225,000 common share purchase warrants.

As a result of dilution due to the Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Offering, Mr. Giustra is no longer deemed a 10% holder and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings. Mr. Giustra has filed a Report on SEDAR+ pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 (Early Warning Report) as required to terminate his filing requirements.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Giustra may be obtained from the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Eduardo Elsztain

As reported in the last early warning report filed on August 14, 2025, Mr. Eduardo Elsztain had indirect ownership and/or control over an aggregate of 31,250,000 common shares of the Company and 8,325,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing 12.57% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 15.40% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 8,325,000 common share purchase warrants.

As a result of dilution due to the Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Offering, Mr. Elsztain's shareholding in the Company now represents 9.74% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 12.27% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 8,325,000 common share purchase warrants.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Elsztain may be obtained from the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About the El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3% of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de-risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.sedarplus.ca under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

