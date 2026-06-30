ARGENTA SILVER REPORTS SURFACE EXPLORATION RESULTS AT EL QUEVAR: HIGH GRADE SILVER AT SURFACE, 20+ TARGETS DEFINED

Mani-Copan: High-grade Silver at Surface; Similar Geochemical signature as the Yaxtché Deposit. 500 m × 90 m mineralized footprint; three mineralized levels confirmed by drilling.

500 m × 90 m mineralized footprint; three mineralized levels confirmed by drilling. 20+ district-scale Targets defined: Systematic exploration across Quevar South, Quevar North, and Azufre has identified more than 20 priority targets at varying stages of advancement.

Systematic exploration across Quevar South, Quevar North, and Azufre has identified more than 20 priority targets at varying stages of advancement. Regional Ground Magnetic Survey: 89% complete: 720+ km of survey lines across 68+ km²; favorable geophysical responses identified at multiple targets.

89% complete: 720+ km of survey lines across 68+ km²; favorable geophysical responses identified at multiple targets. Metallurgical Test Work underway: Report expected by Q3 2026. Data from 27 drillholes will evaluate key parameters including mineralogical characteristics, recovery potential, concentrate quality, and processing methods.

Report expected by Q3 2026. Data from 27 drillholes will evaluate key parameters including mineralogical characteristics, recovery potential, concentrate quality, and processing methods. Environmental Baseline Study & New Equipment: Ausenco study anticipated July 2026. A ReveNIR spectrometer deployed on site for alteration mapping and 3D modelling.

Ausenco study anticipated July 2026. A ReveNIR spectrometer deployed on site for alteration mapping and 3D modelling. Resource Expansion Drilling: Yaxtché footprint expanded by ~20%, adding 270 m of strike to date; ~22,000 m drilled since May 2025 (~13,000 m in 2026), with ~40% of assays pending. The second drill rig was recently moved to the resource for accelerated expansion.

Joaquín Marias, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Argenta Silver Corp., commented: "Over the past year, our team has transformed El Quevar from a project historically understood through the lens of a single high-grade silver deposit into a much broader district-scale exploration opportunity. We have now defined more than 20 targets across multiple erosional windows, advanced several of them to drill-ready status, and continued to demonstrate the potential for resource growth around Yaxtché. What is particularly important is that this progress is being driven by systematic technical work: mapping, geochemistry, geophysics, structural interpretation, drilling, and metallurgical sampling. These are the foundations required to build a solid exploration pipeline. With a strong treasury of C$30 million and an experienced technical team, Argenta is well positioned to continue advancing El Quevar in a responsible and methodical manner, with the objective of creating sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Mani-Copan: An Emerging High-Grade Silver Target

Mani-Copan is a sub-parallel trend located approximately 800 meters from the Yaxtché Mineral Resource boundary (Figure 1). The target shares Yaxtché's pure silver geochemical signature and daylights at surface (Figure 2).

Sampling (refer to Table 1 for most recent results) has defined a high-grade footprint of approximately 500 meters by 90 meters, with more than two dozen rock chip samples exceeding 100 g/t. Peak values include 20,000 g/t Ag, 16,000 g/t Ag, 6,000 g/t Ag, and 2,450 g/t Ag, with two samples returning 1,500 g/t Ag ( news release dated July 21, 2025)

Drilling has delineated three distinct mineralized levels: at surface, at approximately 30–40 meters depth, and at approximately 270 meters depth. Key intercepts include:

The depth extension of this surface mineralization remains to be tested. The Company is evaluating vertical and lateral continuity drilling in Q3-Q4 2026 and is considering the mobilization of a dedicated third drill rig to accelerate advancement of this target.



Table 1: 2025-2026 Exploration Program – Rock Surface Samples at Mani-Copan

Sample Easting Northing Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Cu % 103462 3417969 7306227 1,500 0.47 0.01 0.01 103732 3418379 7306320 1,500 7.77 0.01 0.01 103469 3417978 7306236 912 0.37 0.01 0.01 103461 3417988 7306220 887 1.72 0.01 0.01 103573 3418276 7306269 466 0.54 0.01 0.01 103544 3418232 7306260 439 0.32 0.02 0.01 103735 3418380 7306305 404 0.73 0.01 0.01 103506 3418381 7306295 285 0.25 0.00 0.00 103491 3418080 7306278 269 0.19 0.02 0.01 101528 3418870 7306115 261 0.34 0.01 0.00 103484 3418007 7306223 241 0.26 0.00 0.00 103460 3417945 7306221 240 2.13 0.02 0.02 101529 3418836 7306057 168 0.88 0.02 0.01 103485 3418017 7306236 167 0.39 0.00 0.00 103566 3418144 7306255 162 0.35 0.00 0.00 103499 3418039 7306236 157 0.24 0.00 0.00 103523 3418160 7306264 154 0.14 0.01 0.01 103459 3417931 7306218 150 4.54 0.13 0.01 103546 3418200 7306250 149 0.21 0.00 0.00 103505 3418364 7306294 147 0.52 0.01 0.00 103479 3418034 7306269 135 2.14 0.01 0.00 103508 3418158 7306252 131 4.46 0.01 0.03 101531 3418846 7306012 123 0.44 0.01 0.00 101533 3418936 7306078 112 0.49 0.01 0.01 103557 3418067 7306249 102 0.30 0.00 0.00

*Reference system: GK POSGAR 94 – Zone 3. Selection of the latest surface sample results (rock chip) received from the Mani-Copan sector.

Exploration Pipeline and Target Generation

Argenta manages El Quevar's 57,000-hectare project through a structured, multi-stage exploration pipeline. Beyond immediate resource definition at (the main) Yaxtché Deposit, which hosts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag and an inferred mineral resource of 4.1 million ounces of silver from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag, the Company is systematically developing more than 20 priority exploration targets in various stages of advancement (Figure 3).

Surface crews have carried out early-stage exploration across several previously untested targets, extending the exploration footprint across Quevar South, Quevar North, and Azufre at both regional and detailed scales. This work now covers more than 10% of the total land package and approximately 70% of the property's erosional windows. More than 3,000 talus fine samples, 2,500 soil pH measurements, and 1,500 targeted rock chip samples have been collected to date.

Drill-ready and recently tested targets:

Andrea-Rosa (assays pending)

Carmen (news release January 21, 2026)

Argentina (assays pending)

Atenea (drill-ready, permitted)

Tetera, within Quevar North (drill-ready, permitted)

Selected areas of Azufre (drill-ready, permitted)

Early-stage targets under active evaluation:

Selected areas of Azufre

Argentina South

Carolina

Camila

Ay La Puna

Gabriela

Quebrada de Oro

Argentina West

Manuela

Mani South

Cerro Diatrema

Fanny

Geophysics

A ground magnetic survey covering more than 70 km² is approximately 89% complete, with over 719 kilometers of survey lines acquired to date (Figure 4). Preliminary results indicate favourable magnetic responses at several targets, including a magnetic high at the Carmen target, which has proven to be prospective for copper and gold.

Drilling at Carmen, located approximately 350 meters northeast of Yaxtché, provided additional information regarding a potential gold-copper system that may be developed at deeper levels relative to the main silver mineralization.

QVD-425 : 0.57 g/t Au and 0.58% Cu over 44.00 meters, including 4.87 g/t Au and 8.52% Cu over 0.80 meters (news release January 21, 2026)

: (news release January 21, 2026) QVD-427A: 0.48 g/t Au over 12.00 meters and 0.51 g/t Au with 0.42% Cu over 7.00 meters (news release February 23, 2026)

The system remains open in multiple directions and represents meaningful non-silver exploration upside within the broader El Quevar district.

Metallurgical Test work

As previously announced, Argenta has initiated metallurgical test work with Blue Coast Research Ltd. in Canada in support of future development studies. Samples from 27 drillholes have been delivered, providing representative material across the deposit's geological and mineralized domains.

The metallurgical program is expected to evaluate key parameters including mineralogical characteristics, recovery potential, concentrate quality, and processing alternatives. It is designed to underpin future scoping-level studies and development, subject to the results of ongoing exploration, metallurgical, engineering, and economic evaluations. Results are expected to be received by September 2026.

Environmental Base Line and Other Studies

Argenta's district-scale exploration program has significantly advanced the geological understanding of the Quevar district. The Environmental Baseline led by Ausenco is expected to be completed in July following a full year of measurements, establishing the foundation for future scoping and engineering studies, and paving solid ground for additional future permitting.

Geological mapping at 1:10,000 scale has been completed over 46 km² across Quevar South, Quevar North, and Azufre, complemented by detailed 1:2,000 mapping over key prospects including Andrea-Rosa, Mani-Copán, and Azufre-Puntana.

More than 15,500 planned SWIR spectral measurements will be taken with a newly acquired spectrometer (ReveNIR). These measurements will be translated into alteration maps and models that will help to vector and target exploration into areas with favorable conditions for mineralization to occur.

Structural analysis has defined key structural corridors, dilatational zones, and alteration centers that align with robust pathfinder geochemical anomalies. These anomalies are usually associated with silver, gold, and base metals, creating a clearer framework to prioritize and refine upcoming drill targets across the property.

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored, with less than 3% of the area covered by comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high-voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de-risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit includes an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag. The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver-rich, high- to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QA/QC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical characteristics and then diamond-sawn on site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' sample preparation facilities in Mendoza and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh, code PREP-41. Rock chip samples were dried and then fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 250 g split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31. Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 1 kg split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31B.

All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram sample, ME-ICP61m. Soils were also analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES, Au-ICP21, and for 48 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish, and overlimit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI 43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.sedarplus.ca under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Its mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar Project; potential for resource expansion and mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from ongoing exploration; evaluation of assays; planned drilling; planned geophysical work; planned metallurgical test work; potential future studies; and the timing or completion of an updated mineral resource estimate.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.

These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar Project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws, including regulations respecting mining concessions; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

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