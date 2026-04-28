Argenta Silver Intersects 1,385 g/t Ag over 4.0m at Mani-Copan Target and Discovers New High-Grade Silver Zone at El Quevar

Highlights*:

High-Grade Intercept at Mani-Copan:

Hole QVD-444: Intersected 1,385 g/t Ag over 4.0m (from 271.0m to 275.0m). This high-grade interval confirms the continuity of mineralization at the Mani-Copan target, and the results are consistent with surface values obtained at the target, as announced in previous press releases. This validates the potential of Mani-Copan to host high-grade mineralization.

New Discovery at Argentina Target:

Hole QVD-448: Returned multiple mineralized intervals, including a high-grade hit of 725 g/t Ag over 3.0m (from 78.0m to 81.0m).





Returned multiple mineralized intervals, including a high-grade hit of (from 78.0m to 81.0m). Hole QVD-450: Demonstrated broad mineralization with 134 g/t Ag over 18.0m (from 181.0m to 199.0m), including higher-grade internal of 245 g/t Ag over 4.0m (from 189.0m to 193.0m).

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Exploration Upside at Andrea Target:

Drilling in the Andrea zone (Holes QVD-437 and QVD-441) returned anomalous silver values, confirming the presence of a mineralized system and providing key data for further targeting in this area.

Joaquin Marias, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Argenta Silver Corp., commented:

"These results reinforce the emerging district-scale potential at El Quevar. The high-grade intercept at Mani-Copan confirms meaningful silver mineralization beyond the current resource envelope, while consistent high-grade results at the Argentina target further expand the footprint of the system. Importantly, Mani-Copan and the Yaxtché deposit share a comparable geochemical signature; however, Mani-Copan is distinguished by exceptionally high-grade surface samples, a characteristic not observed at the Yaxtche Deposit. With two rigs active, more than 14,500 metres completed, and additional assays pending, we are systematically advancing El Quevar to define the full scale of this silver system."

Table 1: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program Fourth Batch of Assays (cut-off 100 g/t Ag) *



Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au [g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] End Of Hole [m] Program /Target





















QVD-442 244.0 245.0 1.00 1 0.31 0.03 0.15 0.00 371 Exploration / Mani-Copan





















QVD-444 271.0 275.0 4.00 1,385 0.08 0.07 0.08 0.87 350 Exploration / Mani-Copan





















QVD-446 104.0 107.0 3.00 154 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 200 Exploration /Argentina





















QVD-448 34.0 36.0 2.00 118 0.01 0.33 0.00 0.00 290 Exploration / Argentina and 72.0 75.0 3.00 155 0.01 0.39 0.00 0.00 and 78.0 81.0 3.00 725 0.00 0.36 0.00 0.00





















QVD-450 139.0 140.0 1.00 117 0.00 0.23 0.00 0.00 311 Exploration / Argentina and 181.0 199.0 18.00 134 0.10 0.06 0.00 0.04 including 184.0 185.0 1.00 253 0.20 0.07 0.00 0.05 including 189.0 193.0 4.00 245 0.12 0.08 0.00 0.06 and 205.0 207.0 2.00 135 0.27 0.05 0.00 0.07

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Table 2: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program DDH Location and Attitude*

HOLE ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip End Of Hole [m] QVD-437 3,419,721 7,307,292 4,972 320 -70 400 QVD-441 3,420,060 7,307,510 5,061 310 -60 308 QVD-442 3,418,590 7,306,360 4,718 180 -75 371 QVD-444 3,418,679 7,306,324 4,721 180 -75 350 QVD-446 3,420,615 7,306,210 4,915 345 -60 200 QVD-448 3,420,691 7,306,233 4,936 340 -60 290 QVD-450 3,420,512 7,306,331 4,925 310 -60 311

*Reference system: GK POSGAR 94 – Zone 3. Dip is reported as negative below horizontal.

2025–2026 Exploration and Drilling Program

Since launching on November 1, 2025, the current drilling campaign continues with two rigs operational at El Quevar. The Company continues to pursue a dual-track growth strategy: 40% of the Program targets Resource Expansion to strengthen the existing resource base, while the remaining 60% is focused on unlocking new discoveries beyond the existing footprint.

To date, the Company has successfully completed over 14,500 meters across 61 holes, representing more than half of the total 25,000-meter program. Laboratory analysis is well underway; over 300 work orders have been submitted, with 40% of these results currently pending. This work supplements the 4,244 meters across 16 holes drilled during the successful 2025 Winter Drilling Program, which achieved a balance of high-grade Resource Expansion and the discovery of promising exploration targets such as Andrea, Rosa, Argentina, and Azufre.

The discovery of a new mineralized zone at the Argentina target, situated more than 1.5 kilometers from the eastern edge of the current Mineral Resource, significantly expands the known mineralized footprint of the El Quevar Project. This emerging zone is headlined by high-grade intercepts of 725 g/t Ag over 3.0m and 134 g/t Ag over 18.0m. When coupled with results from the Mani-Copan target--located over 800 meters to the south of Yaxtché, where drilling returned an exceptional 1,385 g/t Ag over 4.0m--these findings underscore the vast, district-scale potential of the property. Furthermore, anomalous silver values identified at the Andrea target continue to provide the Company with critical geological vectors to refine future drilling across this expansive system.

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline, and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high‑voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de‑risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical and then diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories sample preparation facilities in Mendoza, and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh (code PREP-41). Rock chip samples were dried and then fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1kg split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31B).

All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by 4 acid, ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram (ME-ICP61m). Soils were also analyzed for gold fire assays and ICP-AES (Au-ICP21) and 48 multi-element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the El Quevar project; potential for resource expansion and significantly larger mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from on-going exploration and evaluation of assays.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact: Vanessa Bogaert, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, Tel: 236-268-6945