Argenta Silver Intersects 446 g/t Ag over 28.0m, including 1,195 g/t Ag over 6.0m in a 120.0m step out Drill Hole at Yaxtché

Highlights*:

Yaxtché Deposit, north-west step-out and continuity:

Hole QVD-469: 120-meter step-out drill hole intersected 446 g/t Ag over 28.0 meters (from 334.0m), including 1,195 g/t Ag over 6.0 meters , including a bonanza-grade intercept of 4,870 g/t Ag over 1.0 meters . Additionally, the hole intersected 578 g/t Ag over 2.0 meters (from 344.0m), and 781 g/t Ag over 3.0 meters (from 351.0m), including 1,865 g/t Ag over 1.0 meters .

intersected (from 334.0m), including , including a bonanza-grade intercept of . Additionally, the hole intersected (from 344.0m), and (from 351.0m), including . QVD-458: testing continuity in between step-out drillholes, returned an intercept of 135 g/t Ag over 16.0 meters (from 227.0m), including internal zones of 192 g/t Ag over 4.0 meters and 188 g/t Ag over 3.2 meters.

Carmen connection target, south-east Yaxtché Deposit step-out drilling:

Hole QVD-468: step-out drillhole that encountered a shallow high-grade zone of 343 g/t Ag over 2.5 meters (from 85.0m), and 0.69 g/t Au over 11.0 meters (from 147.0 m).

step-out drillhole that encountered a shallow high-grade zone of (from 85.0m), and (from 147.0 m). Hole QVD-466: complementary step-out drillhole to QVD-468, returned 224 g/t Ag and 2.2% Cu over 4.6 meters (from 128.0m), including a high-grade copper interval of 392 g/t Ag and 5.0% Cu over 1.6 meters .

complementary step-out drillhole to QVD-468, returned (from 128.0m), including a high-grade copper interval of . QVD-465: 165-meter step-out drillhole, intersected 152 g/t Ag over 2.0 meters (from 185.0m) and 132.00 g/t Ag over 1.0 meters (from 190.0m) before drilling was temporarily halted at 211.0 meters before target depth. Drilling is scheduled to resume here shortly.

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Joaquín Marias, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Argenta Silver Corp., commented: "These results represent another important step forward for El Quevar and continue to demonstrate the strength, continuity, and expansion potential of the Yaxtché system. Hole QVD-469 is particularly encouraging, with a 120-meter step-out returning high-grade silver mineralization well outside the current resource footprint. Just as importantly, the results from the Yaxtché–Carmen corridor continue to support our view that El Quevar is much larger than historically understood, with strong evidence of a broader mineralized system carrying silver, gold, and copper. With two rigs active, a significantly expanded drill program, and a large portion of the property still underexplored, we believe Argenta is only beginning to unlock the district-scale potential of this asset."

Yaxtché Northwest Extension: High-Grade Silver Continuity and Lateral Potential

Step-out hole QVD-469 has successfully demonstrated a notable 120-meters extension of known silver mineralization to the northwest of the Yaxtché Current Mineral Resource footprint. This step-out hole intersected a broad interval of 446 g/t Ag over 28.0 meters, including 1,195 g/t Ag over 6.0 meters, with a bonanza-grade interval grading 4,870 g/t Ag over 1.0 meter included. These results demonstrate an increasing silver grade vector within this northwest extension zone. The structural and grade characteristics observed in the QVD-469 core strongly suggest that silver mineralization maintains horizontal and lateral continuity that remains open beyond the Current Mineral Resource boundary. The Company plans to aggressively delineate this high-grade lateral extension with systematic drilling in the coming months.

Additionally, step-out hole QVD-469 returned further high-grade silver mineralization, intersecting 578 g/t Ag over 2.0 meters and 781 g/t Ag over 3.0 meters, including 1,865 g/t Ag over 1.0 meter. These additional intercepts support the presence of multiple mineralized levels within the northwest extension zone and reinforce the potential for continued lateral growth beyond the Current Mineral Resource boundary.

Hole QVD-458 successfully tested mineralization continuity between previously drilled step-out holes and historical drilling, increasing confidence in the spatial distribution and continuity of silver mineralization in this area. The hole returned 135 g/t Ag over 16.0 meters, including internal higher-grade zones of 192 g/t Ag over 4.0 meters and 188 g/t Ag over 3.2 meters.

Yaxtché-Carmen Target Corridor, District-Scale Connectivity

Recent step-out drilling southeast of the Yaxtché Resource, highlighted by holes QVD-466 and QVD-468, intersected shallow, high-grade silver alongside anomalous gold-copper mineralization, demonstrate the connection to the Carmen target which is identified as a discrete gold-copper system located approximately 350 meters northeast of Yaxtché (see News Release dated January 21, 2026). Follow-up drilling at Carmen subsequently returned robust gold-copper intercepts and confirmed that the system remains wide open at depth (see News Release dated February 23, 2026).

As illustrated in the cross section in Figure 2, this latest drilling significantly narrows the untested gap between Yaxche and Carmen to roughly 100 meters, mapping out a clear spatial relationship between the main Yaxtché silver resource and the emerging Carmen mineralization.

These cumulative results strongly point to a probable structural and mineralizing connection between the silver-dominant Yaxtché deposit and the gold-copper Carmen system. This gold-dominant zone directly aligns with the district's broader lateral zoning character and builds upon a well-defined, extensive gold-copper feeder footprint. By demonstrating that high-grade silver mineralization and strong gold-copper-bearing vectors continue well outside historical resource limits, these data indicate that Yaxtché and Carmen may merge into a single system at depth. This structural convergence drastically expands the resource and tonnage potential of the El Quevar project, which the Company plans to aggressively test through additional connector and step-out drilling in the upcoming months.

Table 1: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program Fifth Batch of Assays (cut-off 100g/t Ag) *

Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au [g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] End Of Hole [m] Program











































QVD-458 227.00 243.00 16.00 135 0.00 1.40 0.28 0.11 371.00 Resource Expansion including 228.00 232.00 4.00 192 0.01 1.98 0.50 0.21 including 234.00 236.00 2.00 161 0.00 0.87 0.21 0.10 including 238.80 242.00 3.20 188 0.00 2.73 0.38 0.02











































QVD-465 185.00 187.00 2.00 152 0.09 0.04 0.02 0.36 420.00 Resource Expansion and 190.00 191.00 1.00 132 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.01 Drilling was halted at 211 meters due to contractor operational issues prior to reaching the target zone. Operations are scheduled to resume this week.





















QVD-466 128.00 132.60 4.60 224 0.28 0.07 0.07 2.18 293.00 Resource Expansion including 128.00 129.00 1.00 315 0.28 0.07 0.06 1.40 including 131.00 132.60 1.60 392 0.44 0.04 0.14 5.01 and 139.00 150.00 11.00 37 0.44 0.04 0.01 0.34 Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au [g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] and 170.00 172.00 2.00 131 0.00 3.03 1.64 0.02 and 186.00 187.00 1.00 266 0.01 15.20 3.97 0.04 and 252.50 253.25 0.75 185 0.72 0.05 0.03 0.20 and 255.55 257.40 1.85 379 0.48 0.05 0.10 0.10





















QVD-468 85.00 87.50 2.50 343 0.12 0.04 0.07 0.92 200.00 Resource Expansion and 147.00 158.00 11.00 32 0.69 0.16 0.05 0.01 including 152.00 154.00 2.00 24 2.68 0.15 0.01 0.01





















QVD-469 334.00 362.00 28.00 446 0.01 2.02 0.80 0.03 413.00 Resource Expansion including 334.00 340.00 6.00 1,195 0.01 2.02 0.80 0.03 which include 334.00 335.00 1.00 4,870 0.01 4.66 2.79 0.16 including 344.00 346.00 2.00 578 0.01 1.69 0.85 0.06 including 351.00 354.00 3.00 781 0.01 1.11 0.31 0.10 which include 353.00 354.00 1.00 1,865 0.01 1.66 0.54 0.23

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Table 2: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program DDH Location and Attitude*

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip End Of

Hole [m] QVD-458 3,417,931 7,307,332 0 -90 371 QVD-465 3,419,341 7,306,776 180 -75 420 QVD-466 3,419,245 7,306,725 205 -70 293 QVD-468 3,419,257 7,306,682 200 -70 200 QVD-469 3,417,617 7,307,415 210 -85 413

*Reference system: GK POSGAR 94 – Zone 3.

2025–2026 Exploration and Drilling Program

Argenta continues to execute its dual-track growth strategy at El Quevar utilizing two active drill rigs focused on Mineral Resource Expansion and drilling for New Discoveries. Since May 26, 2025, the Company has completed over 22,000 meters of drilling (68 holes) and upsized the program to 45,000-meter for the 2026 diamond drilling program, including a +70km2 of geophysics, surface exploration and multiple studies (see News Release dated January 21, 2026).

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored, with less than 3% of the area covered by comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high-voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de-risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit includes an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag. The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver-rich, high- to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QA/QC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical characteristics and then diamond-sawn on site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' sample preparation facilities in Mendoza and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh, code PREP-41. Rock chip samples were dried and then fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 250 g split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31. Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 1 kg split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31B.

All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram sample, ME-ICP61m. Soils were also analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES, Au-ICP21, and for 48 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish, and overlimit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI 43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.sedarplus.ca under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Its mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar Project; potential for resource expansion and mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from ongoing exploration; evaluation of assays; planned drilling; planned geophysical work; planned metallurgical test work; potential future studies; and the timing or completion of an updated mineral resource estimate.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.

These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar Project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws, including regulations respecting mining concessions; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact: Vanessa Bogaert, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, Tel: 236-268-6945