Argenta Silver Step-Out Drilling Intersects 679 g/t Ag over 13.5m, including 1,163 g/t Ag over 4.0m

Highlights:

Resource Expansion at Yaxtché:

QVD-430 (50-meter Northwest Step-out): Intersected 679 g/t Ag over 13.50m (from 343m), including two high-grade intervals of 1,016 g/t Ag over 3.00m and 1,163 g/t Ag over 4.00m, alongside a second intercept of 241 g/t Ag over 2.00m. These results further confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralization in the previously untested northwest sector.

QVD-440 & QVD-443 (Northwest Extension Area): These 50-meter step-out holes intersected 172 g/t Ag over 4.00m (from 221m) and 134 g/t Ag over 2.00m (from 264m), respectively. By testing the margins of the system, both holes confirm lateral continuity of mineralization, demonstrating that the deposit remains open in this direction.

Southeast Continuity Confirmed (QVD-436): Intersected 185 g/t Ag over 8.00m (from 76m), including a high-grade interval of 337 g/t Ag over 2.00m. Additionally, the hole intercepts a separate gold zone of 0.85 g/t Au over 3.40m (from 143m). These results successfully validate the southeastern mineralized trend established by step-out hole QVD-432 (see press release dated February 23, 2026), proving that the system remains robust at the deposit's edge while demonstrating that high-grade mineralization also persists at shallow depths in this area.

Infill at Yaxtché:

De-risking areas of > 100-meter drill spacing: High-grade silver intercepts from hole QVD-438 with 2,100 g/t Ag over 1.0m and others, including QVD-447 and QVD-449, have successfully confirmed mineralized continuity across internal gaps exceeding 100 meters. By targeting these previously untested areas within the deposit footprint, the drilling program is systematically strengthening the resource, reinforcing the continuity and demonstrating an increasingly cohesive, continuous high-grade system at Yaxtché.

Joaquin Marias, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Argenta Silver Corp., commented:

"These results are another strong indication of the consistency and expansion potential of the Yaxtché Deposit. The step-out drilling continues to confirm that the system remains open, and the high-grade intercepts within previously untested internal gaps are particularly valuable because they improve our understanding of the deposit's continuity and coherence. We believe this work is adding meaningful value as we advance El Quevar toward its next stage of growth. Additional exploration drill hole assays remain pending from the laboratory, and geophysical survey data is currently being collected, which we believe will further enhance our understanding of the broader potential."

Table 1: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program Third Batch of Assays (cut-off 100g/t Ag) *

Table 1: 2026 - Drilling Program (cut-off-100 g/t Ag)





















Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au [g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] End Of Hole [m] Program





















QVD-430 343.0 356.5 13.5 679 0.00 1.53 0.34 0.10 431.00 Resource Expansion including 343.0 346.0 3.0 1,016 0.00 1.49 0.70 0.16 including 348.0 352.0 4.0 1,163 0.00 1.11 0.22 0.17 and 365.0 367.0 2.0 241 0.00 1.09 0.17 0.02 and 372.0 373.0 1.0 133 0.00 0.87 0.19 0.02





















QVD-436 76.0 84.0 8.0 185 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 152.00 Resource Expansion including 78.0 80.0 2.0 337 0.02 0.09 0.03 0.27 and 143.0 146.4 3.4 38 0.85 0.33 0.25 0.02





















QVD-438 97.0 101.0 4.0 661 0.00 0.54 0.05 0.10 151.00 Resource Expansion and 109.0 113.0 4.00 838 0.00 0.14 0.02 0.11 including 112.0 113.0 1.00 2,100 0.00 0.17 0.03 0.24





















QVD-439 Results with Anomalous Silver values** 152.00 Resource Expansion





















QVD-440 213.0 217.0 4.0 132 0.00 0.16 0.10 0.05 431.00 Resource Expansion including 213.0 214.0 1.0 249 0.00 0.22 0.14 0.05 and 221.0 225.0 4.0 172 0.00 0.32 0.43 0.07 including 224.0 225.0 1.0 290 0.00 0.36 1.18 0.12 and 232.0 234.0 2.0 102 0.01 4.54 3.60 0.08





















QVD-443 246.0 248.0 2.0 100 0.00 0.39 0.73 0.15 398.00 Resource Expansion and 264.0 266.0 2.0 134 0.00 2.25 0.48 0.12





















QVD-445 Results with Anomalous Silver values**

Resource Expansion





















QVD-447 78.0 81.0 3.0 102 0.00 0.56 0.77 0.01 137.00 Resource Expansion and 84.85 91.0 6.15 413 0.00 0.20 0.00 0.10 including 84.9 86.0 1.2 765 0.00 0.12 0.19 0.03 including 89.0 91.0 2.0 602 0.01 0.16 0.01 0.22 and 96.0 104.0 8.0 104 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 including 102.0 104.0 2.0 150 0.00 0.12 0.05 0.17





















QVD-449 212.0 213.0 1.0 853 0.01 1.32 0.92 0.04 389.00 Resource Expansion and 215.0 216.0 1.0 145 0.00 0.17 0.16 0.01 and 222.6 232.0 9.4 233 0.30 0.20 0.20 0.80 including 224.0 229.0 5.0 343 0.39 0.24 0.23 1.27 and 241.0 242.0 1.0 181 0.00 0.08 0.01 0.01 and 248.0 252.0 4.0 154 0.00 0.04 0.03 0.02 and 254.0 258.0 4.0 209 0.01 0.06 0.02 0.03 including 256.0 257.0 1.0 354 0.03 0.07 0.03 0.03 and 269.0 273.0 4.0 165 0.03 0.16 0.09 0.75

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Table 2: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program DDH Location and Attitude*

HOLE ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip End Of Hole [m] QVD-430 3,417,718 7,307,433 4,892 0 -90 431 QVD-436 3,419,196 7,306,688 4,852 210 -60 152 QVD-438 3,418,560 7,306,910 4,835 120 -65 151 QVD-439 3,418,610 7,306,961 4,851 120 -65 152 QVD-440 3,417,839 7,307,367 4,848 0 -90 431 QVD-443 3,417,788 7,307,392 4,865 0 -90 398 QVD-445 3,418,765 7,306,905 4,867 220 -70 200 QVD-447 3,418,661 7,306,890 4,840 212 -80 137 QVD-449 3,418,068 7,307,214 4,861 0 -90 389

*Reference system: GK POSGAR 94 – Zone 3. Dip is reported as negative below horizontal.

2025–2026 Exploration and Drilling Program

Following its commencement on November 1st, 2025, the current drilling campaign continues to operate with two drill rigs at El Quevar. The Company continues to pursue a dual-track growth strategy: 40% of the Program targets Resource Expansion to strengthen the existing resource base, while the remaining 60% is dedicated to high-impact exploration for new discoveries. Since the start of this Summer Exploration Program, the Company has successfully completed over 13,900 meters of drilling across 46 holes as part of the overall 25,000-meter Program. More than 285 work orders from these holes have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with 60% of the results currently pending. This work supplements the 4,244 meters across 16 holes drilled during the successful 2025 Winter Drilling Program, which achieved a balance of high-grade Resource Expansion and the testing of priority exploration targets with discovery potential such as Andrea, Rosa, Argentina, and Azufre.

The latest drilling results successfully confirmed mineralized continuity across both the northwest and southeast extensions. These results strengthen and expand the Yaxtché Deposit footprint by 270 meters, as previously reported on February 23, 2026. Significant high-grade interceptions into the deposit have effectively closed internal gaps exceeding 100 meters, converting previously untested 'empty spaces' into confirmed mineralized zones. Furthermore, the shallow high-grade silver and the gold zone identified in the southeast, combined with successful step-out holes in the northwest, demonstrate that the system remains robust and open at its margins.

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high‑voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de‑risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (visit www.argentasilver.com for more information). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical and then diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories sample preparation facilities in Mendoza, and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh (code PREP-41). Rock chip samples were dried and then fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1kg split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31B).

All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by 4 acid, ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram (ME-ICP61m). Soils were also analyzed for gold fire assays and ICP-AES (Au-ICP21) and 48 multi-element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project; potential for resource expansion and significantly larger mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from on-going exploration and evaluation of assays.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact: Vanessa Bogaert, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, Tel: 236-268-6945