ARGENTA SILVER ENTERS INTO MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH GOLD STANDARD MEDIA, LLC

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), an internet marketing and advertising company, to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience. The Marketing Agreement has a term of two (2) years. In exchange for providing these services, Gold Standard Media will receive an aggregate upfront payment of USD$500,000.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company granted to Gold Standard a total of 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Gold Standard Options") at a price of $0.275per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, the Gold Standard Options shall vest in four (4) equal instalments over a period of twelve (12) months from the date of grant.

Gold Standard is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 723 W, University Ave. #110-283 Georgetown Texas and is arm's length to the Company. Gold Standard uses third party service providers for the purpose of these marketing activities. The Marketing Agreement is subject to Exchange approval. To the best of the Company's knowledge, certain affiliates and parties related to Gold Standard currently own 4,819,000 shares of the Company.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver—a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies—while building a lasting and successful company.

Argenta Silver Corp. (OTCQB: AGAGF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

