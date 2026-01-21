Argenta Silver Corp. Intersects 246 g/t Ag over 20.00m and Discovers New Gold-Copper Target at El Quevar Project and Adoption of RSU/PSU/DSU Plan

Highlights:

*Intervals are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Joaquin Marias, CEO, President and Director of Argenta Silver Corp. commented: "These first results from the 2025–2026 Summer Drill Program confirm both the strength and continuity of high-grade silver mineralization at Yaxtché and the broader geological potential of the El Quevar district. Intersecting 246 g/t Ag over 20 meters in a previously undrilled gap reinforces the robustness of the existing resource model, while the discovery of a new gold-copper system at the Carmen target highlights the scale and multi-commodity upside of the project. With the program focused on both resource growth and new discoveries, these results validate our exploration strategy and provide a strong technical foundation for continued drilling and systematic expansion of the mineralized footprint at El Quevar."

2025–2026 Summer Drilling Program Results – Initial Assays

The 2025–2026 Summer Drilling Program, encompassing ~15,000 metres of diamond drilling, is currently in full swing following its commencement on 1 November 2025 (see press release November 13, 2025). With two drill rigs fully operational across the El Quevar Project, the Company is executing a balanced growth strategy: 40% of the program is dedicated to Resource Expansion to solidify the existing asset base, while 60% is focused on New Discoveries, targeting high-impact exploration horizons.

Since November, the Company has successfully completed over 6,500 metres of drilling, with more than 130 work orders submitted for laboratory analysis. Unfortunately, due to the increase in precious metal prices, laboratories have been encountered with massive amounts of samples from multiple companies, delaying results. Complementing the drill program, the 2025–2026 Summer Campaign incorporates an extensive suite of technical studies designed to refine the geological model for the Yaxtché Deposit and emerging targets. This includes comprehensive mapping, soil and rock sampling, and geophysical surveys, alongside specialised petrographic and structural analyses to de-risk and accelerate the project's development.

Key Drill Hole Highlights:

QVD-423 (Yaxtché Continuity): The first hole of the campaign successfully tested a 100-meter gap , intersecting 246 g/t Ag over 20.00m , including a high-grade core of 427 g/t Ag over 6.00m and a standout 1,075 g/t Ag over 1.00m .





The first hole of the campaign successfully tested a , intersecting , including a high-grade core of and a standout . QVD-424 (Target Extension): Although terminated prematurely at 353 metres due to operational challenges, the hole ended in mineralization , grading 0.35 g/t Au and 0.76% Cu over 1 meter at the bottom. This confirms the system remains open and provides compelling justification for follow-up drilling to reach the primary target depth.





Although terminated prematurely at 353 metres due to operational challenges, the hole , grading over 1 meter at the bottom. This confirms the system remains open and provides compelling justification for follow-up drilling to reach the primary target depth. QVD-425 (Carmen Discovery): As the inaugural drillhole into the Carmen exploration target, results have confirmed a major new discovery 350m northeast of Yaxtché. The hole intersected a broad interval of 44.00m grading 0.57 g/t Au and 0.58% Cu, highlighted by a high-grade copper intercept of 6.23% Cu and 3.92 g/t Au over 1.00m.

Table 1: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program First Batch of Assays (cut-off 100g/t Ag)* Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au [g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] End Of Hole [m] QVD-423 173.00 193.00 20.00 246 0.00 0.28 0.21 0.02 284.00 including 174.00 180.00 6.00 427 0.00 0.33 0.42 0.02 which

includes 176.00 177.00 1.00 1075 0.00 0.40 0.37 0.05 including 186.00 190.00 4.00 318 0.00 0.26 0.06 0.02 and 215.00 218.00 3.00 176 0.01 0.25 0.32 0.07 and 259.00 265.00 6.00 187 0.02 0.07 0.06 0.17 including 260.00 263.00 3.00 316 0.02 0.06 0.07 0.22



















QVD-424 300 301 1.00 160 0.21 0.17 0.17 1.35 353.00 and 351 352 1.00 22 0.35 0.25 0.02 0.76



















QVD-425 110 111 1.00 157 0.04 0.10 0.00 0.00 450.00 and 290 296 6.25 4 0.31 0.02 0.01 0.08 and 309 314 5.00 7 0.38 0.01 0.00 0.25 and 316 360 44.00 12 0.57 0.04 0.11 0.58 including 328 330 2.00 97 2.56 0.02 0.01 4.33 which

includes 329.2 330 0.80 184 4.87 0.04 0.02 8.52 including 347 348 1.00 104 3.92 0.05 0.08 6.23 including 354 355 1.00 69 2.21 0.04 0.07 4.27





*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Table 2: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program DDH Location and Attitude*

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip End Of Hole [m] QVD-423 3,418,397 7,307,016 0 -90 284.00 QVD-424 3,418,349 7,307,067 0 -90 353.00 QVD-425 3,419,381 7,306,984 160 -65 450.00

*Reference system: GK POSGAR 94 – Zone 3. Dip is reported as negative below horizontal.



Adoption of RSU/PSU/DSU Plan

Argenta also announces that it has adopted a new restricted share unit ("RSU"), performance share unit ("PSU") and deferred share unit ("DSU") plan (the "RSU/PSU/DSU Plan") that was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting held on December 9, 2025. RSUs, PSUs and/or DSUs may be granted to any employee, director or consultant of the Company or its subsidiaries, other than persons conducting investor relations activities, from time to time by the board of directors of the Company, subject to the limitations set forth in the RSU/PSU/DSU Plan. The maximum number of common shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the RSU/PSU/DSU Plan is 25,613,938 common shares of the Company, being 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at November 4, 2025, the date on which the Board approved the RSU/PSU/DSU Plan, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the RSU/PSU/DSU Plan. The RSU/PSU/DSU Plan is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high‑voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de‑risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical and then diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories sample preparation facilities in Mendoza, and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh (code PREP-41). Rock chip samples were dried and then fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1kg split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31B).

All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by 4 acid, ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram (ME-ICP61m). Soils were also analyzed for gold fire assays and ICP-AES (Au-ICP21) and 48 multi-element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and overlimit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project; potential for resource expansion and significantly larger mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from on-going exploration and evaluation of assays.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

