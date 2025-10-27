Argenta Silver Corp. Drills 263 g/t Ag over 35.00 meters including 425 g/t Ag over 6.00 meters, and Prepares for the Commencement of the Next Drill Program

Highlights*:

QVD-411B: validates Yaxtché Deposit continuity with 263 g/t Ag over 35.00 meters, including 425 g/t Ag over 6.00 m, and 342 g/t Ag over 9.00 m, which also includes 694 g/t Ag over 2.1 m. The hole also intercepted gold values of 0.35 g/t Au over 1.00 m and 0.84 g/t Au over 1.00 m.

gold values of QVD-420: exploration hole at the Mani target returned: 204 g/t Ag over 2.00 meters. This finding confirms the presence of a separate mineralized trend 800 m south of the Yaxtché Deposit that will be followed up on in the next drill program.

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Joaquin Marias, CEO, President and Director of Argenta Silver Corp. commented: "With summer conditions returning to Argentina and a strong treasury of C$23 million, Argenta Silver Corp. is fully funded and prepared to commence the 2025–2026 Drill Program at the El Quevar Project. This program marks the beginning of a new phase for the Company, building on the success of the prior exploration campaign. Drilling at the Yaxtché Deposit returned 35 meters grading 263 g/t Ag, confirming the continuity of high-grade silver mineralization in the deposit area. Results from our exploration drilling on new targets indicates the presence of a mineralized system nearby that we have integrated into our geological model and look forward to following up on in the upcoming drill program."

2025 Winter Drilling Program Results – Fourth Group of Results

Drilling commenced in late May as part of a 4,244 m winter campaign designed to confirm known high‑grade zones, step out along strike, and test new targets. Assays from the first group of results were announced on July 21, 2025 (see news release from July 21, 2025), from the second group of results on August 13, 2025 (see news release from August 13, 2025), and third group of results on September 23, 2025 (see news release from September 23, 2025). The 2025 Winter Drilling Program concluded in the second week of September. Pending results from two exploration drillholes are expected by the beginning of November.

From the four drill holes in the fourth batch of results (see Figure 01)*:

Confirmation drillhole QVD-411B proves the presence of multiple silver mineralization intervals that correlate with those encountered in historical drilling, as well as multiple gold mineralization intervals. The hole confirms the presence of a gold zone beneath the silver zone within the Yaxtché Deposit .





proves the presence of multiple silver mineralization intervals that correlate with those encountered in historical drilling, as well as multiple gold mineralization intervals. . Exploration drillhole QVD-418 returned anomalous silver results which reinforce the presence of mineralization within the new exploration target, Atenea , located approximately 400 and 700 meters north of the Yaxtché Deposit. The exploration hole indicates that the mineralization extends towards the north of this new target and suggests the presence of an open new zone preserved beneath cover. Consequently, this area will be the focus of follow-up drilling in subsequent campaigns.





returned anomalous silver results which reinforce the presence of within the , located approximately north of the The exploration hole indicates that the mineralization extends towards the north of this new target and suggests the presence of an open new zone preserved beneath cover. Consequently, this area will be the focus of follow-up drilling in subsequent campaigns. Exploration drillholes QVD-419 and QVD-420 have successfully identified silver mineralization on the Mani exploration target, located 700 to 800 meters to the south of the Yaxtche Deposit. where surface sampling identified high silver grades (see news release from July 21, 2025). QVD-420 returned an intercept of 36 g/t Ag over 14.00 meters including 204 g/t Ag over 2.00 meters, while QVD-419 returned anomalous silver values of 30 g/t Ag over 23.00 meters. These findings suggest the potential for additional mineralization near the surface (see Table 1), which could lead to an expansion of the project's overall scope and increase its upside.

"Anomalous silver values" refers to geochemical assay results that indicate silver concentrations exceeding the natural background levels typically found in unmineralized country rock. In the case of these targets, average background silver values are generally below 0.5 g/t Ag; therefore, any assay returning values above this 0.5 g/t Ag threshold is considered anomalous and serves as a geochemical indicator of potential mineralization.

Table 1: 2025 Winter Drilling Program Fourth Batch of Assays*

Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au[g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] End Of

Hole [m] QVD-411B 294.00 329.00 35.00 263 0.07 0.25 0.15 0.15 443.00 including 294.00 300.00 6.00 425 0.04 0.22 0.06 0.14 including 305.00 314.00 9.00 342 0.03 0.14 0.05 0.18 which incl . 305.00 307.10 2.10 694 0.01 0.11 0.02 0.07 including 318.00 320.00 2.00 622 0.07 0.17 0.04 0.22 including 326.00 327.00 1.00 703 0.35 0.25 0.06 0.51 including 328.00 329.00 1.00 115 0.32 0.15 0.02 0.08 and 358.00 359.00 1.00 354 0.07 0.27 0.14 0.08 and 339.00 340.00 1.00 29 0.84 0.13 0.01 0.01



















QVD-418 144 145 1.00 4 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 582.00 and 370 372 2.00 4 0.01 0.05 0.12 0.00 and 377 380 3.00 5 0.02 0.16 0.61 0.00 and 474 475 1.00 1 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.00



















QVD-419 10 33 23.00 30 0.01 0.15 0.01 0.01 119.00 including 17 24 7.00 42 0.01 0.22 0.01 0.01 including 28 32 4.00 63 0.01 0.24 0.01 0.02



















QVD-420 31 45 14.00 36 0.01 0.07 0.03 0.00 101.00 including 42 44 2.00 204 0.01 0.13 0.00 0.00

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

2025–2026 Summer Drill Program Preparation

Argenta Silver Corp. is also pleased to announce it has completed preparations for the 2025–2026 Summer Drill Program. With a strong treasury of approximately C$23 million, the Company confirms that the Program -- scheduled to continue until June 2026 -- is fully funded and ready to commence.

Scheduled for the Southern Hemisphere's summer, this campaign is expected to start November 1, 2025, and involve significant drilling, with a target range of 12,000 to 15,000 meters.

Capital allocation will be directed as follows:

40% to the Resource Expansion Program ; and





to the ; and 60% to the New Discoveries Program.

By running both exploration programs simultaneously, Argenta underscores its aggressive approach that is key to advancing the potential resource expansion and making new discoveries on a property that remains largely unexplored.

Webinar

Please join CEO Joaquin Marias for a live webinar on Monday October 27th at 12pmPT/3pmET. A live Q&A will follow an initial discussion. Register here to secure your spot: https://6ix.com/event/argenta-one-year-recap-and-next-catalysts

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high‑voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de‑risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to Alex Stewart Laboratories' (ASI) sample preparation facilities in Jujuy, and forwarded to their facility in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying and sieving to minus 80 mesh. Rock chip and diamond drill core samples were dried and then underwent 2 stages crushing to 80% passing minus 10 mesh before collecting a 600-gram split that was pulverized to 90% passing -140 mesh. A 200-gram split is sent for analysis and the remaining 400g is archived. All samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 39 elements by 4 acid, ICP-OES on a 0.2-gram sample. Soils were also analyzed for mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by ICP_OES using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.2-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver -- a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project; potential for resource expansion and significantly larger mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from on-going exploration and evaluation of assays.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact: Tel: 604-721-7773