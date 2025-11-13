Argenta Silver Corp. Announces Discovery of New Exploration Target and Commences Summer Drill Program at El Quevar Project

Highlights:

QVD-421 intersected 123.00 meters with 5 g/t Ag on the initial drillhole at the Andrea target, while QVD-422 confirmed the continuity of the target, yielding 7 g/t Ag over 100.00 metres . These findings confirm the presence of a separate wide zone with anomalous silver values located 950 m northeast of the Yaxtché Deposit .*





A recap of the 2025 Winter Drilling Program has been included in this announcement.

*Intervals are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Joaquin Marias, CEO, President and Director of Argenta Silver Corp. commented: "The final assay results from our 2025 Winter Program have just been received, coinciding with the launch of our 2025–2026 Summer Drilling Campaign. The winter program, which totaled 4,244 meters, delivered strong results for what we consider to be the foundational campaign of Argenta Silver Corp. These results, together with extensive surface and desktop work, have guided the design of an ambitious exploration plan for the Argentine summer season spanning from November 2025 through June 2026. During this period, we plan to complete 12,000 to 15,000 meters of drilling, supported by geophysics, surface sampling, geological mapping, and advanced alteration and metallurgical studies. Capital allocation has been designed strategically, with approximately 40% directed toward resource expansion and 60% toward exploration and new discoveries. At present, two rigs are already turning, and we expect to begin receiving results in the coming weeks."

2025 Winter Drilling Program Results – Fifth and Final Group of Results

The 2025 Winter Drilling Program commenced in late May and concluded in the second week of September. The program achieved 4,244 meters of drilling and was designed to confirm known high‑grade zones, step out along strike, and test new targets. As part of the continuous disclosure culture of the company, assays from the first group of results were announced on July 21, 2025 (see news release from July 21, 2025), from the second group of results on August 13, 2025 (see news release from August 13, 2025), third group of results on September 23, 2025 (see news release from September 23, 2025), and the fourth group of results on October 27, 2025 (see news release from October 27, 2025).

Exploration drillholes QVD-421 and QVD-422 (Table 1) have successfully identified silver mineralization within the new exploration target, Andrea, located approximately 950 meters northeast of the YaxtchéDeposit.

Both exploration holes returned multiple intercepts with anomalous silver values, in cases surpassing intervals of 100 meters.* These initial exploration holes suggest a new high-sulphidation zone that remains preserved beneath the surface cover. In consideration of this, the Andrea target has become one of the priorities to follow up during the 2025-2026 Summer Program that has recently commenced.

"Anomalous silver values" refers to geochemical assay results that indicate silver concentrations exceeding the natural background levels typically found in unmineralized country rock. In the case of these targets, average background silver values are generally below 0.5 g/t Ag; therefore, any assay returning values above this 0.5 g/t Ag threshold is considered anomalous and serves as a geochemical indicator of potential mineralization.

Table 1: 2025 Winter Drilling Program Fifth Batch of Assays*



*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Figure 02: Selected intercepts from QVD-421 drill core, corresponding to the intercept from 141.00 to 264.00 m (123.00 m core length) with anomalous silver values, displaying evidence of hydrothermal activity.

2025–2026 Summer Drill Program Commencement

Argenta Silver Corp. is also pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025–2026 Summer Drilling Program, which encompasses 12,000 to 15,000 meters of planned diamond drilling. The program officially commenced on November 1, 2025, and is expected to continue through June 2026. At present, two drill rigs are fully operational, working simultaneously across different sectors of the El Quevar Project.

Management has strategically structured the campaign with approximately 40% of capital allocated to the Resource Expansion Program and 60% to the New Discoveries Program. By advancing both initiatives concurrently, Argenta continues to implement an aggressive, results-driven exploration strategy aimed at expanding the known mineral resource while identifying new zones of mineralization within a property that remains largely underexplored.

In addition to drilling, the Summer Program includes a comprehensive suite of surface exploration and technical studies, comprising geological mapping, soil and rock sampling, geophysical surveys, and detailed alteration, metallurgical, paragenetic, petrographic, mineralogical, and structural analyses.

The principal focus of the current campaign will be Quevar South, where extensive drilling and surface work are underway, while Quevar North remains open for evaluation in future seasons. Despite the scale of planned activity, the breadth of the Quevar South area ensures that significant portions of the property will remain open for continued exploration beyond this campaign.

2025 Winter Drilling Program Recap

Argenta Silver Corp. started a fully funded winter program that commenced in late May 2025 and was completed in mid-September 2025. The program was designed to confirm known high-grade zones, step out along strike, and test new exploration targets.

A total of 16 drill holes were successfully completed, totalling 4,244 metres (Figure 01). The results were disclosed in 5 batches, being this current news release the fifth and final batch of the 2025 Winter Program.

Highlights of the 2025 Winter Program Drill Results:

Confirmation drilling:

Figure 03: Long-section displaying drill holes QVD-408, QVD-409, QVD-410, QVD-412, QVD-413 and QVD-414 drilled during the 2025 Winter Drill Program as part of gap-infill, confirmation and step-out drilling.

Figure 04: Location and details of drillhole QVD-412, which resulted in a record result for an intercept drilled at El Quevar project.

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high‑voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de‑risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag(1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to Alex Stewart Laboratories' (ASI) sample preparation facilities in Jujuy, and forwarded to their facility in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying and sieving to minus 80 mesh. Rock chip and diamond drill core samples were dried and then underwent 2 stages crushing to 80% passing minus 10 mesh before collecting a 600-gram split that was pulverized to 90% passing -140 mesh. A 200-gram split is sent for analysis and the remaining 400g is archived. All samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 39 elements by 4 acid, ICP-OES on a 0.2-gram sample. Soils were also analyzed for mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by ICP_OES using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.2-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.sedarplus.ca under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver -- a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

