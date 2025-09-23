Argenta Silver Corp. Drills 545 g/t Ag over 43.20 meters including 1,302 g/t Ag over 8 meters in a 70-meter step-out drill hole, and Defines a New Exploration Target

TSX-V: AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to report the third batch of assay results from its 2025 winter diamond drilling program at the 100% owned El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. These results indicate ongoing continuity of the Yaxtché Deposit for 70 meters to the northwest (step-out hole QVD-414) extending the known mineralized footprint, while additional drill results highlight a promising new exploration target named Atenea. The 2025 Winter Drill Program has been completed, and the company is already working on plans for the upcoming summer drill season. Remaining results from the 2025 Winter Program are still pending.

Highlights

QVD-414 - step-out success: 545 g/t Ag over 43.20 meters, including 1,302 g/t Ag over 8.00 m and including 905 g/t Ag over 7.70 m , extending the resource zone to the northwest. *

including and including , * QVD-416 – initial test of the new Atenea target: 314 g/t Ag over 2.00 meters. This result indicates the potential for discovery of new mineralization zones and the expansion of the overall scope of the project. *

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Joaquin Marias, CEO, President and Director of Argenta Silver Corp. commented: "With silver prices at record highs, our team continues to deliver strong results at El Quevar. A successful 70-meter step-out drillhole down-plunge of the existing resource returned 43.20 meters averaging 545 g/t silver, providing clear motivation to continue drilling along this trend. In parallel, a newly defined target named Atenea—in honor of the goddess of knowledge and strategy—has yielded encouraging intercepts, including 2.00 meters at 314 g/t silver and multiple additional silver values, positioning it as a compelling new target within the project. We are also awaiting assay results from six drillholes, including the exploration targets Andrea and Mani. With the 2025 Winter Program now complete, our team is actively preparing for the upcoming program, which is expected to commence in October 2025."

2025 Winter Drilling Program Results – Third Group of Results

Drilling commenced in late May as part of a fully funded 4,000 m winter campaign designed to confirm known high–grade zones, step out along strike, and test new targets. Assays from the first group of results were announced on July 21, 2025 (see news release from July 21, 2025) and from the second group of results on August 13, 2025 (see news release from August 13, 2025). The 2025 Winter Drilling Program concluded in the second week of September. Pending results from the remaining drillholes are expected by early and late October. The company is currently working on a drill plan for the next program.

Of the four drill holes from the third batch of results with assays in hand (see Figure 01):

One step–out hole (QVD-414) successfully extended the known mineralized footprint by 70.50 meters to the northwest (see Figure 02). This area was previously untested by historical drilling and was recently identified by Argenta's technical team as having strong potential. The positive result encourages the company to further test the down plunge extension of the current deposit with additional step-out drill holes and supports infill drilling in upcoming campaigns.





Up-dip expansion drillhole (QVD-415) was strategically placed to test for the upper edge of the mineralized zone. This drilling successfully validated the company's geological model, providing crucial information about the deposit's boundary.





Exploration drillholes (QVD-416 and QVD-417) have successfully identified a new exploration target, named Atenea. Located approximately 400- and 700-meters north of the Yaxtché Deposit, with one hole returning significant silver values and the other returning anomalous silver values. These results indicate the potential for new mineralization zones, which may expand the overall scope and upside of the project.

Table 1: 2025 Winter Drilling Program Third Batch of Assays (cut-off-100 g/t Ag)*

Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au [g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] End Of

Hole [m] QVD-414 330.50 373.70 43.20 545 0.01 1.63 1.39 0.05 425.00 including 330.50 338.00 7.50 443 0.01 0.52 1.08 0.06 including 342.00 346.00 4.00 312 0.01 1.19 3.02 0.04 including 356.00 364.00 8.00 1302 0.01 3.84 0.38 0.12 including 366.00 373.70 7.70 905 0.01 0.83 0.52 0.06



















QVD-415 64.50 80.00 15.50 2 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 266.00 and 171.00 176.00 5.00 1 0.01 0.04 0.16 0.00 and 207.00 208.00 1.00 1 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.00 and 214.00 217.30 3.30 3 0.01 0.09 0.25 0.00 and 259.00 263.00 4.00 2 0.01 0.05 0.16 0.00



















QVD-416 38.00 40.00 2.00 314 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.20 286.00 and 84.00 97.00 13.00 1 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.01 and 118.00 119.00 1.00 1 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.00



















QVD-417 0.00 1.00 1.00 1 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 141.00 and 30.00 31.00 1.00 2 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 and 69.00 70.00 1.00 1 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Completion of 2025 Winter Drill Program

Argenta Silver Corp. is also pleased to report the successful completion of its 2025 Winter Drill Program, which commenced in late May and concluded on September 11, 2025. The program, designed for 4,000 meters, was completed with a total of 16 drillholes for 4,244 meters.

To date, results from 10 drillholes (2,409 meters) have been released, including those disclosed in this announcement. Assays for the remaining six drillholes are pending and are expected to be received in October 2025.

With the winter program complete, Argenta is advancing preparations for the 2025–2026 Summer Drill Program, which reflects the interannual summer season in the Southern Hemisphere. The Company is fully funded for this next campaign, targeting between 12,000 and 15,000 meters of drilling.

Capital allocation will be directed as follows:

40% to the Resource Expansion Program ; and

to the ; and 60% to the New Discoveries Program.

Both programs will run in parallel and simultaneously, underscoring Argenta's aggressive approach to exploration. This strategy is designed to advance the potential expansion of the existing resource while unlocking new discoveries across a property that has historically seen exploration over only 3% of its surface area.

Management believes this dual focus positions the Company to maximize the upside exploration potential of the El Quevar Project while continuing to strengthen the resource base.

Webinar

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high–voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de–risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest. One of the objectives of the 2025 Winter Drilling Program is to specifically target and expand these high-grade Yaxtché zones.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to Alex Stewart Laboratories' (ASI) sample preparation facilities in Jujuy, and forwarded to their facility in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying and sieving to minus 80 mesh. Rock chip and diamond drill core samples were dried and then underwent 2 stages crushing to 80% passing minus 10 mesh before collecting a 600-gram split that was pulverized to 90% passing -140 mesh. A 200-gram split is sent for analysis and the remaining 400g is archived. All samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 39 elements by 4 acid, ICP-OES on a 0.2-gram sample. Soils were also analyzed for mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by ICP_OES using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.2-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver — a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the El Quevar project; potential for resource expansion and significantly larger mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from on-going exploration and evaluation of assays.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

