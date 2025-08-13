Argenta Silver Corp. Drills 1,026 g/t Silver over 40 meters, including 18,467 g/t Silver over 1.05 meters on its Drill Program at El Quevar Project

QVD-412 validates continuity with 1,026 g/t Ag over 40.00 meters, including 2,246 g/t Ag over 15.00 m , which includes 4,423 g/t Ag over 6.00 m , which also includes 18,467 g/t Ag over 1.05 m .*





*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Joaquin Marias, CEO, President and Director of Argenta Silver Corp. commented: "From a technical standpoint, the extraordinary tenor of the Yaxtché mineralization highlights the strength and scale of the hydrothermal system that formed El Quevar. The success of the up-dip hole QVD-413, along with the project's highest-ever assay, 18,467 g/t silver over 1.05 meters within a broader interval of 1,026 g/t silver over 40.00 meters in QVD-412, validates and reinforces our dual strategy: expanding the known resource while aggressively exploring the vast, untested areas of this high-grade system."

2025 Winter Drilling Program Results – Second Group of Results

Drilling kicked off in late May as part of a fully funded 4,000 m winter campaign designed to confirm known high–grade zones, step out along strike, and test new targets. Assays from the first group of results were announced on July 21, 2025 (see news release from July 21, 2025). The exploration program still on going and results for the remaining holes are expected by early and late September.

Of the three drill holes from the second batch of results with assays in hand:

One infill hole (QVD-412), drilled in a gap of 60 meters with no previous drilling. This drillhole confirms the presence of mineralization on mentioned gap with similar grades as the surrounding drillholes, including one intercept that is an all-time record high for the project These results support infill drilling in upcoming programs for an area that could potentially increase the resource in the future.





One resource expansion hole (QVD–413), drilled up dip from the existing resource. This drillhole confirms the extension of mineralization up dip from the existing resource in that area, encouraging the company to keep testing in future programs the up-dip section in between the deposit and surface.





One abandoned drillhole (QVD-411) due to operational challenges. This drillhole was halted at 92 meters, before reaching the proposed target. This target remains in the exploration plan and it will be redrilled once the other targets have been drilled.

Highlighted intercepts from QVD-412 and QVD-413* (see Table 1):

QVD-412 [infill drillhole]: 1,026 g/t Ag over 40 meters ; including three highlighted intervals of: 532 g/t Ag over 7.00 m which includes : 1,575 g/t Ag over 2.00 m . 2,246 g/t Ag over 15.00 m which includes: 2,815 g/t Ag over 2.00 m ; 4,423 g/t Ag over 6 m (including 1.05 m with 18,467 g/t Ag ); and 322 g/t Ag over 4.00 m . 347 g/t Ag over 9.00 m which includes: 519 g/t Ag over 3.00 m .





[infill drillhole]: ; including three highlighted intervals of: QVD-413 [up-dip expansion drillhole]: 414 g/t Ag over 14.35 meters ; including three highlighted intervals of: 795 g/t Ag over 3.00 m . 466 g/t Ag over 4.00 m . 399 g/t Ag over 3.00 m .

[up-dip expansion drillhole]: ; including three highlighted intervals of:

*Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

The mineralization observed in these drillholes aligns closely with findings from the extensive relogging completed during Phase 1 (see press release from May 14, 2025). Silver-bearing minerals occur both within the clasts and matrix of the breccia, and locally within sulfide-rich veinlets, features that are characteristic of a high-sulfidation epithermal system.

Alongside with previously disclosed drillholes from this program (see news release from July 21, 2025), the results also confirm the high-grade, pure silver character of the mineralization and reinforce the need of systematic exploration outside of the existing resource (Yaxtche deposit) when less than 3% of the property has seen modern exploration.

Table 1: 2025 Winter Drilling Program Second Batch of Assays (cut-off-100 g/t Ag)*





















Hole ID From

[m] To [m] Length*

[m] Ag [g/t] Au

[g/t] Pb

[%] Zn

[%] Cu

[%] End Of

Hole

[m] QVD-412 290.00 330.00 40.00 1026 0.01 0.62 0.07 0.08 394.50 including 290.00 297.00 7.00 532 0.01 1.91 0.12 0.03 which includes 294.00 296.00 2.00 1575 0.02 0.43 0.17 0.10 including 299.00 314.00 15.00 2246 0.01 0.43 0.10 0.17 which includes 299.00 301.00 2.00 2815 0.01 0.28 0.15 0.29 which includes 303.00 309.00 6.00 4423 0.01 0.56 0.17 0.30 which includes 310.00 314.00 4.00 322 0.01 0.44 0.03 0.04 including 321.00 330.00 9.00 347 0.01 0.27 0.03 0.05 which includes 325.00 328.00 3.00 519 0.01 0.33 0.04 0.07



















QVD-413 258.65 273.00 14.35 414 0.01 0.28 0.18 0.07 289.50 including 260.00 263.00 3.00 795 0.01 0.40 0.03 0.08 including 264.00 268.00 4.00 466 0.01 0.18 0.02 0.07 including 270.00 273.00 3.00 399 0.01 0.37 0.76 0.10

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Exploration Drilling Commences on New Targets

Argenta is also pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on the exploration targets (Atenea, Andrea, Argenta and Mani-Copan) located outside the main Yaxtché deposit. This represents a significant step forward, as many of these areas have never been drill-tested by previous operators. The exploration targets were selected during Phase 1 (see press release from May 14, 2025) through a rigorous process, combining meticulous fieldwork with detailed geological interpretations of both historical and recent data.

This campaign underscores the company's commitment to systematically and aggressively expanding the property's mining potential, employing a data-driven approach to discovering new mineralized zones.

Webinar

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high–voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de–risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest. One of the objectives of the 2025 Winter Drilling Program is to specifically target and expand these high-grade Yaxtché zones.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to Alex Stewart Laboratories' (ASI) sample preparation facilities in Jujuy, and forwarded to their facility in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying and sieving to minus 80 mesh. Rock chip and diamond drill core samples were dried and then underwent 2 stage crushing to 80% passing minus 10 mesh before collecting a 600 gram split that was pulverized to 90% passing -140 mesh. A 200 gram split is sent for analysis and the remaining 400g is archived. All samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 39 elements by 4 acid, ICP-OES on a 0.2-gram sample. Soils were also analyzed for mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by ICP_OES using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.2-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver — a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

