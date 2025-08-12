Argenta Silver Announces Closing of Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$15 Million

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSX-V:AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$15,000,000, which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 37,500,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner under the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before August 12, 2028.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's 100% owned El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

As consideration for their services under the Offering, Red Cloud received aggregate cash fees of C$801,180 and 2,002,950 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at the Offering Price at any time on or before August 12, 2028.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, expiring four months and one day following the issue date, being December 13, 2025.

Early Warning

The Company further announces that Mr. Frank Giustra acquired ownership of 450,000 Units of the Company pursuant to the Offering, representing 450,000 Common Shares and 225,000 Warrants.

As reported in the last early warning report filed on January 29, 2025, Mr. Giustra had indirect ownership and/or control over an aggregate of 25,540,000 Common Shares and 3,425,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing 15.09% of the outstanding Common Shares and 16.78% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 3,425,000 warrants.

Mr. Giustra now has indirect ownership and/or control over an aggregate of 27,490,000 Common Shares and 3,650,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing, as a result of the dilution from the Offering and various exercises of convertible securities, a decrease to 11.34% of the outstanding Common Shares and 12.66% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 3,650,000 warrants.

Mr. Giustra acquired the above-mentioned securities for investment purposes, and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Giustra may be obtained from the Company's SEDAR profile.

Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 666,000 Units which constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued to the Insiders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report containing all of the disclosure required by MI 61-101 more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the offerings as the aforementioned insider participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Company wished to close the offerings as expeditiously as possible.

About the El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3% of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high–voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de–risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest. One of the objectives of the ongoing 2025 Winter Drilling Program is to specifically target and expand these high-grade Yaxtché zones.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver — a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

