Are you ready for winter? CAA reminds motorists to prepare for the unexpected

"Whether we like it or not, unpredictable driving conditions are just around the corner and preparing now means fewer surprises during cold temperatures and bad weather, " said Kaitlynn Furse, director, corporate communications, CAA SCO. "Now is the time to get your car battery checked, stock up your emergency kit and to do a quick refresher on what to do if you find yourself in a collision or stranded on the side of the road."

CAA SCO winter checklist:

Test your battery and replace it before it fails.

Have your brakes checked and/or serviced.

Install a set of four matching winter tires for better traction.

Check your lights to ensure they are working properly.

Replace worn or torn windshield wipers.

Pack a winter emergency kit.

A fully stocked emergency kit should contain a first aid kit, flashlight, ice scraper, small shovel, blankets, non-perishable food & water, booster cables, candles & matches, extra batteries, a phone charger and kitty litter for traction.

"If your car breaks down and you are in need of roadside assistance, be sure to turn on your hazards, note your location and make your vehicle as visible as possible," said Furse. "Assess if it is safe to leave the vehicle and if so, always exit your vehicle on the side away from traffic. If you choose to stay in the vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and call for help. If at any time you fear for your immediate safety, call 911."

Breakdowns aren't the only worry during the winter months. Toronto Police Service says that there is often an increase in collisions in wintry weather and it is important for drivers to be aware of what to do in the event of a collision.

"If you are involved in a minor vehicle collision where there are no injuries or deaths and was not the result of a criminal act such as an impaired driver, you should clear your car from the road. This ensures you are out of harm's way and prevents secondary collisions," said Sergeant Brett Moore, Toronto Police Service. "If someone is injured, if there is significant damage to any vehicle involved or if you think the driver may be guilty of a criminal offence such as impaired driving, call police immediately."

Other collision tips:

If the combined total damage to the vehicles is less than $2,000 , drivers do not have to report the collision at all.

Call the Claims Department of your insurance company as soon as possible.

Record the other driver's licence plate, the name of the insurance policy company and the policy number before leaving the scene.

Take photos of insurance documents, the driver's licence and the ownership information from the vehicle as well as a photo of the driver.

On a given winter day, CAA SCO responds to approximately 4000 calls. That number can double during severe winter weather. CAA's Service Tracker™ provides live updates online and via smartphone regarding estimated arrival times and the location of your CAA driver.

