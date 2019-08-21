Are you one of nine in 10 Canadians who think eating natural food is important? Well then, your new favourite yogourt is here

Deliciously simple, this is Astro's first kefir-based naturally thick, spoonable yogourt made of ingredients you can actually pronounce. And with 84% of Canadians saying they'd buy natural foods rather than processed foods, new Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt is a tasty, wholesome food you can feel good about eating.

"I believed that all yogourts contained the same amount of probiotics, and I'll admit it – I was wrong!" exclaims parenting and lifestyle expert Maureen Dennis. "That's why I'm so excited about the launch of the new Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt, my new favourite anytime treat contains more probiotics than any other yogourt on the market – and it tastes good, too."

If you feel eating natural foods is essential, you are not alone. In fact, seven-in-ten Canadians feel that eating natural foods is an important factor in building a healthy lifestyle, only slightly surpassed by getting a good night's sleep and exercise. People truly care about what they are putting in their bodies and are discovering that nowadays healthy foods can taste just as good as unhealthy options. New Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt not only helps with digestive health (thanks, probiotics!), it also has the added benefit of an ingredient list that doesn't require a dictionary for you to understand. So, if you're part of the 77% of Canadians who don't want to spend their precious time deciphering a complicated ingredient list, new Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt is for you.

"Astro has long been a favourite of Canadians from coast-to-coast. Made with 100% Canadian dairy, easy to pronounce, natural ingredients with an all-natural process – our yogourt has won the hearts of Canadians …but we're not stopping there," says Adrienne Pagot-Gerault, General Manager of Cultured Division at Parmalat Canada. "New Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt is our first kefir-based yogourt that has 2x the probiotics of any other spoonable yogourt on the market – something we know will make this new Astro product a favourite for years to come."

No matter what flavour mood you're in, there is a new Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt for you. Indulge in the simply scrumptious tastes of plain and vanilla, or dive into the flavor explosion of strawberry or blueberry pomegranate on-the-bottom flavours.

New Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt is sold at major grocery retailers across Canada at a suggested retail price of approximately $3.69 for a 500g Tub or $6.99 for an 8x100g Multipack.

To find out more about new Astro Kefir Probiotic Yogourt, visit astro.ca/astro-original-kefir-probiotic or join the conversation on social using #AstroKefir.

About Astro

We at Astro believe that after three decades of crafting yogourt for Canadians, making it better means staying true to yourself. That's why we've always strived to create the most pure and true yogourt, known as Balkan style. You can taste this dedication in all of our creamy and delicious yogourts.

About Parmalat

With nearly 140 years of brand heritage in the Canadian dairy industry, Parmalat Canada, a subsidiary of the Lactalis Group, is committed to producing great-tasting, nutritious dairy products and supporting the health and wellness of Canadians through its iconic brands like Beatrice, Lactantia, Astro, Black Diamond, Balderson and Cracker Barrel. Parmalat Canada directly employs 3,400 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide key services to Parmalat Canada's 17 manufacturing sites and national supply chain. For more information, please visit www.parmalat.ca.

About the Research Study:

An online survey of 1560 Canadians was completed between June 7 and June 10, 2019, using Leger's online panel. The margin of error for this study was +/-2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

