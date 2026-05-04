Canadians are digitally connected, yet millions are very lonely.

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Technology means we can connect instantly with anyone, anywhere. And yet, people in Canada are struggling with loneliness. As we spend more time online, this Mental Health Week the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is asking: what does it mean for our mental health?

Youth are the loneliest of all age groups: almost 1 in 5 youth (ages 16–24) report feeling lonely often or always. At the same time, they are the heaviest users of social media and digital tools. Young people are at the centre of the issue, but they're not alone in feeling lonely.

Nearly all people in Canada are connected to the internet, and about 8 in 10 use social media, many spending hours every day online. Meanwhile about 5 million people in Canada (13%) report feeling lonely often or always. Loneliness is linked to anxiety, depression, substance use, and disengagement.

"Connecting with each other is an antidote to loneliness, and it protects our mental health. But how we connect matters," says Marion Cooper, President and Lead Executive Officer, CMHA National. "Spending more time online doesn't always mean feeling more connected."

Statistics Canada data (2025) show that virtual connection alone is not enough. People who rely only on virtual connection with family and friends are more likely to feel lonely. Nearly 1 in 4 (24%) people who connect only online are frequently lonely, compared to 15% of those who connect both in person and virtually.

"While technology can help us to connect, it can't replace face-to-face connection, which is essential for our mental health," said Cooper. "We need to create space for real, human connection, both for children and for all of us."

For Mental Health Week (May 4–10), CMHA's Come Together, Canada campaign encourages people across the country to connect for real with one another. Because connection strengthens mental health. For more information on the power and science of human connection, visit: mentalhealthweek.ca.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Mental Health Association

For media inquiries: Emma Higgins, National Manager, Communications, Canadian Mental Health Association, Phone: 289-943-7710 | [email protected]