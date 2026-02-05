DROP AND GIVE ME 2,000: Over 70,000 Canadians get down and push up for better mental health

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Over 70,000 of people across Canada are gearing up to complete 2,000 push-ups in 23 days this February as part of The Push-Up Challenge -- a national mental health promotion initiative led by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Now in its third and biggest year in Canada, The Push-Up Challenge engages tens of thousands of people across of the country in a unique approach to mental health promotion all in support of a good cause. The Challenge combines daily physical activity, daily mental health education, social connection, and a national platform that helps Canadians build awareness, skills and healthier habits while reducing stigma.

Individuals, workplaces, schools and clubs around the country are taking on the 2,000 push-ups in honour of the approximately 2,000 lives lost to suicide each day worldwide, while raising vital funds to support CMHA programs, services and advocacy across the country.

Each day of the Challenge pairs movement with learning, delivering accessible, evidence-based mental health facts directly to participants through a dedicated app. This approach helps boost mental health literacy at scale, encourages healthy behaviours known to protect mental health, and sparks thousands of conversations where people live, work and play.

"The Push-Up Challenge is about so much more than physical exercise. It's a powerful reminder that caring for our mental health can start with something as simple as moving our bodies. Physical activity is one of the most accessible and effective tools we have to reduce stress, and build resilience," said Marion Cooper, President & Lead Executive Officer, CMHA. "Every push-up represents a moment of learning, connection and conversation, helping reduce stigma and making it easier for people to reach out for support when they need it."

Post-Challenge surveys consistently show strong self-reported impacts among participants, including:

92–97% feeling fitter and stronger

Independent evaluation found the Challenge was associated with measurable improvements in mental well-being, social connection, mental health literacy, help-seeking intentions and supportive behaviours, and physical activity linked to positive mental health outcomes.

Designed to be inclusive and accessible, participants can tailor the Challenge to their ability by setting their own push-up goal or choosing alternatives such as sit-ups, squats or modified exercises.

The event is free to join, with many participants choosing to fundraise in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Since 2024, more than 120,000 Canadians have taken part, raising over $6 million to support mental health programs and services nationwide.

"However you decide to participate, you're part of the movement," said Sarah Kennell, Vice-President Policy, Partnerships & Advancement, Canadian Mental Health Association. "By cheering on a participant or donating, you're helping bring people together, strengthen communities, and build momentum for better mental health. Every show of support helps expand access to trusted information, resources and support -- and moves us closer to real, lasting change."

The Push-Up Challenge 2026 will run from 5 to 27 February. To learn more or support participants, visit www.thepushupchallenge.ca.

About The Push-Up Challenge

Founded by Nick Hudson in Perth, Australia in 2017, The Push-Up Challenge began as a challenge between four friends, and has grown to become one of the world's most successful international mental health and fitness events. 2026 will mark The Push-Up Challenge's third year in Canada and tenth year in Australia. The Challenge is a fun way for participants to connect with one another, get fit, and learn about mental health, with participants encouraged to raise money for mental health charities. The event is free to take part in and will run in Canada from 5 to 27 February. For more information and to register, visit www.thepushupchallenge.ca

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca.

