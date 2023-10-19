Expansion underscores company's long-standing commitment to Canadian clients.

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Ardian, a world-leading private investment house today announced the opening of a new office in Montréal, Canada. The office, Ardian's 17th location, underscores Ardian's long-standing commitment to Canadian clients and expands the firm's global footprint.

The firm has been working with Canada's most respected pension plans, insurance companies, financial institutions, endowments and family offices for over two decades, with client commitments in the region representing US$9.3 bn of Ardian's AUM. With more than 50 long-standing clients in the region, Ardian's on-the-ground Canadian presence will allow the firm to strengthen client relationships, build closer ties to the business and financial community, and capitalize on significant opportunities that align with Ardian's most innovative and sustainable investment strategies.

Frédérick Castonguay, will lead Ardian's team in Montréal. Mark Benedetti and Vladimir Colas, Members of the Executive Committee and Co-Heads of Ardian in the USA, will oversee the region. The Montréal office is Ardian's third base in North America. The firm has offices in New York and San Francisco.

The team will also leverage Ardian's wider platform for its Canadian clients. Ardian sees continued investor demand in the region, with particular interest from LPs looking to diversify their holdings into key investing strategies including secondaries, primaries, infrastructure, co-investments, and private credit. Additionally, Ardian sees growing appetite from Canadian LPs and GPs seeking to take advantage of liquidity offered by the secondary market.

"This latest expansion is a testament to the historic importance of the Canadian market for Ardian. Our firm began activities in the province of Quebec back in 1997, and through the years, we have nurtured relationships with over 50 regional clients. Our newly-established Montréal team is thrilled to continue building on this journey."

● DOMINIQUE SENEQUIER ● CEO AND FOUNDER OF ARDIAN

"Canada is instrumental to Ardian's global business strategy and having a physical presence in Montréal will allow us to focus on building closer relationships with our LPs and other institutional investors in the region. From our perspective, the Canadian market is also at the forefront of sustainable investments, and having a local team on the ground will enhance investing opportunities to the benefit of our current and future clients."

● MARK BENEDETTI ● MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND CO-HEAD OF ARDIAN US

"We are excited to put down roots in Canada. Our teams across Montréal, New York and San Francisco will work together to identify synergies while attending to the specific needs of our Canadian clients and portfolio companies."

● FREDERICK CASTONGUAY ● EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ARDIAN

