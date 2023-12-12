PARIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Supervisory Board of Ardian France met on Monday 11 December, to deliberate on the evolution of the composition of the Ardian France Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board of Ardian France has adopted the following changes:

Mathias Burghardt , Managing Director of ARDIAN France since July 2018 , has been appointed CEO of Ardian France;

These evolutions are central to the strategy of Ardian France, the Ardian Group's largest asset management company.

From 1st January, 2024, the date on which these appointments will be effective, the Ardian France Executive Board will be composed as follows:

Mathias BURGHARDT, CEO;

François JERPHAGNON, member of the Executive Board and Managing Director;

Mr Thibault BASQUIN, member of the Executive Board;

Ms Stéphanie BENSIMON, member of the Executive Board;

Ms Marion CALCINE, member of the Executive Board.

Philippe POLETTI, current CEO of Ardian France, will leave the Ardian Group end of December 2023.

Philippe POLETTI joined Ardian in 1999, where he has led numerous successful deals, including Spotless Group, Icare, Cornhill France, Outremer Telecom, Larivière, Laboratoires Anios and Siaci Saint Honoré. In charge of Ardian's Buyout activity, he was a member of Ardian's Executive Committee from 2014 to 2023.

He leaves to pursue personal projects.

BIOGRAPHIES

MATHIAS BURGHARDT

Mathias Burghardt is Executive Vice-President of Ardian Holding, CEO of Ardian France, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Operations Committee and Head of Infrastructure. He also oversees NAV Financing, Brand & Communication, Funds Tax, IT, Purchasing and Facilities.

Mathias Burghardt joined Ardian in 2007. He started his career in 1989 with Crédit Lyonnais in Media Telecom before heading HSBC Advisory and Project Financing in France. He has developed extensive relationships with international infrastructure industrials and financial sponsors, public authorities and regulators. He is a graduate of ESCP Europe.

FRANÇOIS JERPHAGNON

François Jerphagnon is a member of Ardian's Executive Committee, Managing Director of Ardian France and Head of Expansion.

Before joining Ardian in 2001, François Jerphagnon had been with Macif since 1996, where he progressively became Head of asset allocation and stock management. He began his career in 1994 at Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations. He is a graduate of Paris Dauphine University and ENSAE CESS in Finance, and holds a Master's degree in Economics.

THIBAULT BASQUIN

Thibault Basquin is a member of Ardian's Executive Committee, Executive Board member of Ardian US LLC, Executive Board member of Ardian France and Co-Head of Buyout.

He joined Ardian in 2001 and has notably developed significant expertise in the Food Value Chain and Healthcare. In 2018, he moved to New York to develop the Buyout activity. In 2010, he contributed strongly to the launch of the Ardian Foundation. He began his career in 2000 at Arthur Andersen as an auditor. He graduated from ESCP Europe in Paris with a master's degree in Finance. He is based in New York since 2018.

STÉPHANIE BENSIMON

Stéphanie Bensimon is a member of Ardian's Executive Committee, Executive Board member of Ardian France and Head of Real Estate.

Stéphanie Bensimon joined Ardian in 2016 with over 17 years' experience, most recently at Invesco Real Estate, where spent five years and was Head of Transactions in France, Belgium and Southern Europe from 2011. Prior to that, she held roles at Carval Investors, part of the Cargill Group, and GE Real Estate Group in Paris. She is a graduate of Université Paris IX Dauphine.

MARION CALCINE

Marion Calcine is Chief Investment Officer for the Infrastructure team, Executive Board member of Ardian France and member of Ardian's Operations Committee.

She joined Ardian in 2007 and as CIO, she oversees the Infrastructure team's investment processes and the construction of portfolios managed by Ardian Infrastructure. She is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique with a master's degree Mathematics and Statistics and qualified actuary.

ABOUT ARDIAN

Ardian is one of the world's leading private equity firms, with $156 billion in assets under management or advisory for over 1,470 clients worldwide. With our Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit expertise, we offer our clients a wide choice of investment opportunities, and are able to respond to their needs with the agility that characterizes us. Ardian Customized Solutions builds bespoke investment portfolios, develops a specific investment strategy tailored to the client's needs, and provides access to funds managed by leading partners. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, wealth managers and institutional private investors worldwide. With Ardian's employees representing a majority shareholding, Ardian attaches particular importance to the development of its talents and values a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Spread across 19 offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, our 1,050 employees are fully committed to generating superior returns through responsible investment strategies and in compliance with the highest ethical and social responsibility standards. At Ardian, we are fully committed to building sustainable businesses.

