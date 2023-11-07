Underscores Ardian's position as a world leader in secondary buyout funds

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, today announced it has acquired a US$2.1 billion portfolio of limited partnership interests in 20 private equity funds from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™), a global investment management organization with C$575 billion of assets under management. The portfolio comprises 20 limited partnership interests, a majority of which are North American but also includes European buyout funds.

The deal continues Ardian's secondary funds strategy to provide active portfolio management solutions to large institutions looking to rebalance their portfolios and monetize their private equity investments. Ardian has the world's largest Secondaries and Primaries platform with more than $89 billion under management or advisement. Over the last four years, Ardian has deployed more than US$40 billion in secondary private equity investments.

"This latest acquisition comes at a significant time for the industry where many LPs continue to address the denominator effect and are looking for portfolio management opportunities like this to open up capital for future commitments. We have acquired a portfolio of well-diversified North American and European buyout funds led by high-quality GPs who we know well."

● MARK BENEDETTI ● MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, CO-HEAD OF ARDIAN US, CO HEAD OF SECONDARIES & PRIMARIES AND MEMBER OF THE ASF MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, ARDIAN

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $156bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,470 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients' differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. Ardian's main shareholding group is its employees and we place great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 1,050+ employees, spread across 17 offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Middle East are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility.

