Acquisition strengthens Ardian's clean energy portfolio in Latin America.

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, announces the acquisition of 100% of a hydropower company in Perú, through its Ardian Clean Energy Evergreen Fund (ACEEF). Ardian will acquire the company from funds managed by BTG Pactual, Patria Investments and GMR Holding B.V.

The acquired company owns a fully operational portfolio of six run-of-river hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 73.4 MW. The plants have energy purchase and sale contracts awarded by the Peruvian Government that are denominated in US dollars and linked to inflation, with a remaining average life of approximately 10 years.

This investment improves ACEEF's portfolio by adding geographical and technological diversification, improving the portfolio's contracted revenue profile, and consolidating the fund's renewable energy presence in Latin America.

"This transaction marks our first hydro investment for the fund. This hydro portfolio diversifies our technological mix by adding a strategic and complementary technology. We are also incorporating a highly capable management team on the ground that will strengthen Ardian's industrial asset management expertise and support our long-term capital deployment strategy."

● BENJAMIN KENNEDY ● MANAGING DIRECTOR RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE, ARDIAN

"This is our fourth direct renewable energy investment in Latin America, continuing our opportunistic approach in the region and complementing our overall renewables strategy. Considering our track record in Peru and the quality of the acquired portfolio, we are confident that we will continue to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

● EMILIO ANDRADE ● DIRECTOR INFRASTRUCTURE, ARDIAN

ACEEF is the Infrastructure team's first open-ended clean energy fund, which was launched in early 2022 and which reached €1 billion raised at the closing in July 2023. The fund offers investors an opportunity to enhance their exposure to renewable assets and the energy transition. The fund commits to making investments with an environmental objective, as described in Article 9 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and invests globally, with a focus on Europe.

Ardian has been a pioneer in the energy transition, investing in renewable assets since 2007. Across all its Infrastructure Funds, the team manages over 8GW of thermal and renewable energy capacity in Europe and the Americas, with over $28 billion under management.

