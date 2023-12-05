Ardenton Capital Announces Sale of Majority Stake in Leone Fence to ASSA ABLOY

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Ardenton Capital Corporation ("Ardenton"), a Canadian private equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its majority interest in Leone Fence to ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions.

Founded in 1975 and based in Ontario, Canada, Leone Fence has established itself as a key player in the Canadian fencing industry. With a robust portfolio of three business units – Iron Eagle, Shield Fence, and Leone Fence – the company has been pivotal in manufacturing, distributing, and selling fence and gate products across Canada. Leone Fence's commitment to quality and innovation has been a driving force behind its remarkable journey, culminating in sales of approximately 39 million CAD in 2022.

This strategic acquisition by ASSA ABLOY represents a significant milestone in Leone Fence's history. It not only validates the company's operational excellence and market position but also aligns with ASSA ABLOY's vision of expanding its footprint in the North American market.

The acquisition is particularly noteworthy as Leone Fence brings with it a dedicated team of 55 employees, whose expertise and commitment have been instrumental in the company's success. The Ontario headquarters, which doubles as the manufacturing hub, has been a cornerstone of Leone Fence's operations, fostering innovation and excellence in product development.

Kyle Makofka, CEO of Ardenton, commented, "Our partnership with Leone Fence has been a journey. At the end of the day, we are pleased with the company's growth and believe that this is the right time for us exit the business."

The acquisition is expected to enhance ASSA ABLOY's product offering and market reach in Canada, marking a significant step in its strategy to strengthen its global presence.

Investor Highlights

In addition to the strategic importance of this transaction, it is important to note its financial success for the portfolio. Ardenton's investment in Leone has yielded a significant return for our investors.

About Ardenton Capital Corporation

Ardenton is a global portfolio management company with majority ownership interests in portfolio companies in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Ardenton works strategically with its business partners to identify growth opportunities, improve governance and reporting structures, and execute on value creation initiatives.

