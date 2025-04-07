Ardenton Capital Announces Sale of OES Inc.

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Ardenton Capital Corporation (“Ardenton”) is pleased to announce the sale of its majority interest in OES Inc. (“OES”) to Reichmann Segal Capital Partners (“Reichmann Segal”) and Athletica Sport Systems Inc. (“Athletica”).

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in London, Ontario, OES is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of proprietary control systems, electronic products, scoreboards, and quality assurance devices using core engineering capabilities in electrical, electronic, mechanical design, and software development. With its intellectual property and manufacturing superiority, the OES team has worked alongside Ardenton to expand its market presence and manufacturing capacity.

Athletica is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reichmann Segal, a private equity firm based in Toronto. Athletica is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of dasher board systems for hockey arenas, and a preferred rink equipment supplier to the NHL and the American Hockey League. This strategic acquisition by Athletica will further establish its position as a leading provider serving professional, semi-pro and community end-markets.

“With the acquisition of OES, Reichmann Segal and Athletica will continue to drive growth in both sports and EMS, building on the solid foundation laid by the team at OES and Ardenton.” Charles Reichmann, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Reichmann Segal.

“This transaction represents a successful exit for Ardenton and validates our overall strategy, particularly our investment thesis in OES. We are pleased to have partnered with the management team to drive significant growth and value creation. We believe that Athletica and its ownership group, Reichmann Segal, are the ideal strategic partners to take OES to its next phase of development. Their strong leadership team and substantial resources will leverage the robust foundation we built to achieve even greater success." Kyle Makofka, CEO, Ardenton.

In addition to the strategic importance of this transaction for OES and Athletica, it also represents an important milestone for Ardenton in its primary objective of maximizing the value realized from its portfolio holdings.

About Ardenton Capital Corporation

Ardenton is a private investment firm with diverse interests in operating companies across Canada and the United Kingdom. Ardenton works strategically with its business partners to identify growth opportunities, improve governance and reporting structures, and execute on value creation initiatives.

For more information, please contact: [email protected].