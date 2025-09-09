From food security to regenerative agriculture, Ardent Mills' FY25 progress underscores how innovation, partnership and inclusive practices are shaping a more viable and resilient food system.

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced the release of the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, commemorating progress across its Nourish: Intention & Impact framework, which is organized under four pillars: Communities, People, Planet and Ingredients.

"Progress in food starts with bold choices and a clear sense of purpose," said Sheryl Wallace, CEO of Ardent Mills. "We're investing in the infrastructure, partnerships and innovation that will define the next era of nutrition. This report reflects the leadership and long-term strategy required to strengthen the food system – for the communities we serve, the customers we support and the future we're building together."

In the third year under the company's Nourish: Intention & Impact framework, key ESG highlights include:

Communities: Ardent Mills leverages operations and partnerships to support local communities by focusing on agricultural education and improving access to nutrition. Reinforcing the company's commitment to community and food security, Ardent Mills donated more than 3.4 million meals through national and local partnerships and team members volunteered a total of 12,655 hours, supporting organizations and programs across North America. Through the company's partnership with Partners in Food Solutions, Ardent Mills generated more than $6.1 million in economic development impact across 12 African countries. The company also reached over one million students through agriculture education programs designed to inspire the next generation of farmers, food leaders and changemakers.

People: Ardent Mills fosters an inclusive and engaging workplace by empowering employee resource groups (ERGs) and investing in equitable, accessible infrastructure, exemplified by Project Elle, a $5 million initiative by Ardent Mills to enhance accessibility and equity across its facilities. Additionally, participation in the company's ERGs grew by 22%, reflecting increased employee engagement and momentum across inclusion efforts.

Planet: Ardent Mills is advancing more sustainable operations through renewable energy via renewable energy credits and community solar projects regenerative agriculture and innovative packaging solutions. By the end of FY25, Ardent Mills utilized 42.9% of renewable energy across our network, supporting transitions to more sustainable operations. Ardent Mills enrolled 516,000 acres in regenerative agriculture programs, partnering with farmers to improve soil health, conserve water and help develop productive, profitable farmland. By switching to stretch wrap-free shipping, Ardent Mills eliminated the need for over 240,000 pallet wraps in FY25 – avoiding an estimated 92,300 pounds of plastic and 68 metric tons of CO₂e.

Ingredients: Ardent Mills develops consistent, safe ingredients that give customers more choices and address evolving consumer needs and trends. In FY25, the company launched Cocoa Replace and continued scaling Egg Replace – two solutions designed to help customers manage cost, functionality and supply chain resilience across a range of applications.

"Nourish: Intention & Impact drives our mission to enhance the quality of life and standard of health," said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. "Our teams approach every aspect of the business with purpose to deliver solutions that nourish people and minimize our impact on the environment. The progress featured in the FY25 ESG report demonstrates our commitment to building a transparent, reliable and nourishing food system."

Ardent Mills' ESG progress is guided by a multi-level governance structure that includes board oversight, a senior leadership steering committee and active engagement from ERGs. This framework ensures alignment from strategic leadership to frontline operations. The company's efforts support four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Decent Work & Economic Growth (SDG 8), Responsible Consumption & Production (SDG 12) and Climate Action (SDG 13).

As the company looks ahead, Ardent Mills remains committed to investing in innovation, fostering inclusive partnerships and scaling its impact across the supply chain to help shape a more resilient and equitable food system.

