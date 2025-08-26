DENVER, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced that Ryan Kelley has been appointed chief information officer (CIO). In this role, Kelley will lead the company's information technology strategy, driving innovation, efficiency and security across all business operations.

Ryan Kelley, Chief Information Officer, Ardent Mills

Kelley joins Ardent Mills from Par Pacific Holdings, where he served as CIO & senior vice president of technology & enterprise services, overseeing enterprise systems modernization and integration, cybersecurity initiatives and digital transformation projects. With more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership, Kelley has a proven track record of delivering scalable solutions that enable growth, drive efficiencies and enhance customer experience.

"Technology is central to our strategic direction and ability to serve customers, strengthen our end-to-end supply chain and unlock value across the business," said Sheryl Wallace, CEO of Ardent Mills. "Ryan's leadership, vision for how technology can drive growth, commitment to developing talent and ownership mindset focused on results will be tremendous assets as we shape the future of Ardent Mills."

Kelley holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"I'm thrilled to join Ardent Mills at such an exciting point in its growth journey," said Kelley. "From my first conversations with the leadership team, it was clear that this is an organization with a strong purpose, a commitment to innovation and a collaborative culture. I look forward to partnering with our teams to modernize systems, enhance data-driven decision making and deliver technology solutions that create value for our people and our customers."

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is transforming how the world is nourished by connecting consumers to delicious plant-based solutions. As the premier flour-milling and functional ingredient partner, we help our customers and communities thrive. We have cultivated a portfolio of traditional and specialty ingredients that power the creation of the foods found on every table. Committed to innovation that improves the quality of life and our planet, our teams create new processes and products that embrace health and wellness, as well as consumer and nutrition trends. We are headquartered in Denver, Colorado and operate more than 40 locations across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit www.ardentmills.com.

