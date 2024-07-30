Ardent Mills Names Tiago Darocha Chief Operations Officer

Darocha's appointment will accelerate Ardent Mills' growth strategy with a focus on supply chain, operations, and quality.

DENVER, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced the appointment of Tiago Darocha as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Darocha brings over twenty years of extensive experience in operations, supply chain and quality management within the food and beverage industry. In this role, Darocha will oversee all of Ardent Mills' operating functions, which include health and safety, quality, food safety, regulatory, technical services, supply chain, continuous improvement, operations and environmental.

Tiago Darocha, Ardent Mills Chief Operations Officer

"As a people-first organization, we're thrilled to welcome an experienced leader with a track record for serving customers and employees through operational excellence," said Sheryl Wallace, chief executive officer at Ardent Mills. "I am confident that Tiago's profound knowledge will help us to build on the strong foundation of our business and optimize our operating functions as we strive to nourish what's next."

Darocha joins Ardent Mills from United Malt, where he served as chief operating officer. With a focus on enterprise operations and supporting long-term growth, he oversaw the company's commercial and production activities, including malt production and barley procurement. Before his role at United Malt, Darocha spent 21 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev, holding various roles including global vice president of brewing & quality, VP of supply for the middle Americas zone, director of brewery operations, senior general manager of the Newark brewery and more.

"I am honored to step into this next chapter as Ardent Mills' Chief Operations Officer. The company's dedication to its people, as well as safety, quality, innovation, and community resonates deeply with me," said Tiago Darocha. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Ardent Mills to drive operational excellence and support our vision of nurturing customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions."

Originally from Brazil, Darocha holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, a Master of Science in industrial and organizational psychology, and a Master of Business Administration.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. We operate in more than 40 locations that specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Our holistic portfolio empowers us to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow's consumer. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico, with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. To learn more about our mission and our solutions, visit www.ardentmills.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Anthony

Communications Specialist

636-675-6705

SOURCE Ardent Mills