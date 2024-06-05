Ardent Mills Launches Egg Replace in Canada

New innovation offers solution to help combat high and relatively volatile egg costs for bakeries and foodservice establishments.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced its newest innovative product in Canada: Ardent Mills® Egg Replace. The company designed this cost-effective solution to help alleviate supply chain challenges while also benefitting customers through new market growth opportunities and the ability to meet evolving consumer preferences for quality ingredients and great taste.

Egg Replace™ in small glass bowl next to cake. (CNW Group/Ardent Mills)

With the cost of eggs remaining high and relatively volatile in Canada due to a variety of factors, Egg Replace provides a much-needed solution to help shield bakeries, food manufacturers, and food service establishments from the financial impact1. Egg Replace is designed for ease of use, optimal taste and function, long-term cost efficiency and supply stability. It is composed of three ingredients and serves as a 1:1 replacement for traditional, dried whole eggs and can cut down on use by up to 100 per cent depending on application – offering significant ingredient cost savings2 without compromising on taste, texture or functionality.

Egg Replace is chickpea-based, gluten-free, plant-based, and contains no major food allergens, soy ingredients, colour or flavour additives, allowing bakers to meet consumer demand for increased options for alternative diets.

"With the launch of Egg Replace in Canada, Ardent Mills aims to provide our customers with the security of a cost-effective alternative that also encourages innovation," said Reid McEachern, associate manager, Canada Marketing. "This, in turn, will help customers better identify and act on opportunities for growth as consumers' preferences and diets continue to evolve."

"At Ardent Mills, our vision is to be a trusted partner in nurturing our customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions," said Buck Vanniejenhuis, Canada general manager. "The launch of Egg Replace is only the latest example of how we strive to ideate alongside our customers and deliver proactive solutions that inspire continued success and support progress into the future."

The launch of Egg Replace follows a series of recent Ardent Mills innovations – including gluten-free flour blends and a line of keto-friendly flour blends. This reflects the company's ongoing commitment to transforming how the world is nourished and providing solutions that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients.

Egg Replace will be available for purchase directly from Ardent Mills Canada and through major bakery and foodservice distributors across Canada. Learn more at ardentmills.ca/egg-replace.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. We operate in more than 40 locations that specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Our holistic portfolio empowers us to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow's consumer. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in Canada, the US and Puerto Rico with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. We employ more than 100 certified millers and support thousands of local jobs that contribute billions of dollars to local economies – helping our people, our customers, and families everywhere flourish. To learn more about our mission and our solutions, visit ardentmills.ca.

_______________________ 1 Ingredient Savings based upon 2024 Egg Farmers of Canada Producer Pricing. Savings depend on replacement % and type of egg used. 2 Ingredient Savings based upon 2024 Egg Farmers of Canada Producer Pricing. Savings depend on replacement % and type of egg used.

SOURCE Ardent Mills

For further information: Megan Anthony, Corporate Communications Specialist, Ardent Mills, [email protected]