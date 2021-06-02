Ardent Mills Completes Acquisition of Hinrichs Trading Company Assets

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills , the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC), the North American leader in chickpea sourcing, cleaning and packaging.

As part of Ardent Mills' strategic growth plan, the acquisition builds upon its existing specialty ingredient capabilities and close grower connections, and helps customers bring innovative products to market to meet growing consumer demand for pulse and plant-based ingredients.

"We are very pleased to reach today's milestone and to welcome the talented Hinrichs Trading Company team to the Ardent Mills family," said Dan Dye, CEO, Ardent Mills. "Together, we will bring nutritious grain-based and specialty ingredient solutions to our customers and help further nourish our communities."

"Hinrichs Trading and the Hinrichs family feel that the Ardent Mills' team will help move the pulse industry above and beyond all expectations we have had for our farmers and our customers," said Phil Hinrichs, CEO, Hinrichs Trading Company. "The future is very exciting."

The acquisition enables Ardent Mills to leverage HTC's strong connection to producers, expertise in seed varieties, and finished products processing, and combine it with Ardent Mills' insights, risk management and R&D resources. With this addition, Ardent Mills can now offer complete field-to-formulation solutions for customers.

To learn more about how Ardent Mills is nourishing what's next, please visit ardentmills.com .

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills, a specialty bakery, a gluten-free facility, five chickpea and pulse locations, and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex), a dedicated team committed to cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. The Annex has a broad portfolio that includes quinoa, ancient and heirloom grains, gluten-free, organic grains and flours, and pulses. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills' operations are located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Ardent Mills employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

SOURCE Ardent Mills

For further information: Kelley Kaiser, External Communications Manager, Ardent Mills, [email protected]