Ardent Mills CEO, Dan Dye, Announces Retirement

DENVER, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced Dan Dye will retire from his role as the company's first CEO, effective later this summer. Dan will remain in his role until a new CEO is named and is committed to overseeing a smooth transition.

Ardent Mills is conducting both an internal and external search, and the Board seeks to announce a new CEO in the near future. Gonzalo Petschen, Ardent Mills Board chairman, stated that Ardent Mills' next CEO will need to embody the company's values and carry forward Dan's legacy of the people-first culture he helped build.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build a people-first, values-based business and created Ardent Mills. It's been a privilege to work with a great team to establish our mission, shape our vision, and see the impact we've made in nourishing communities across North America," said Dan Dye, CEO. "I am a firm believer that Ardent Mills' continued, shared success is the result of our team members who live by our values of Trust, Serving, Simplicity and Safety, and who have a deep commitment to serving our customers with excellence. These pillars of Ardent Mills' culture will continue to drive the business forward and fulfill the company's commitment to nourish what's next."

In addition to establishing a values-driven culture, Dan spearheaded strategic initiatives that positioned Ardent Mills for record growth and resiliency, such as launching an innovative Emerging Nutrition alternative grains center of expertise and building a state-of-the-art mill in Tampa, Florida. Dan and the leadership team also adapted how the company operated amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring team members had the support they needed to safely deliver on the company's mission: enhancing the quality of life and standard of health.

Prior to leading Ardent Mills, Dan spent three decades at Cargill, serving as president of Horizon Milling and Cargill AgHorizons, U.S. An active member of the community and larger industry, Dan lends his experience and expertise to various executive and Board positions, including the North American Millers' Association, American Bakers Association and Partners in Food Solutions.

"To our team members, customers, suppliers, and industry partners, thank you for your unwavering support and dedication – you have each played an integral role in making Ardent Mills what it is today," stated Dye. He added, "I feel incredibly blessed, and my heart is filled with gratitude for the journey we've had together, and I am eager to see the company's continued success in this next chapter."

