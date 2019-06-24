Ardent Mills Announces Sale Of Canadian Plant To Dawn Foods

DENVER, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced a completed deal with Dawn Food Products Inc., a global bakery ingredient manufacturer and distributor. In the agreement, Dawn Foods has acquired an Ardent Mills ingredient mix facility in Burlington, Ontario to take over the sweet ingredient business and expand its Canadian reach.

Ardent Mills will continue to supply flour to this facility under Dawn's ownership.

"This mutually beneficial acquisition allows us to step away from sweet ingredient mixes and concentrate on flour and savory mixes," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "Our team members and customers in Canada will be well taken care of by Dawn and we are committed to a smooth transition."

The deal between Ardent Mills and Dawn closed on June 21, 2019.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by 40 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

About Dawn Foods

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods, has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For nearly 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

